Virat Kohli warned against carrying too much burden in playoffs; Sanjay Manjrekar fears RCB entering dangerous territory

The pressure of defending a title has now firmly shifted onto Royal Challengers Bengaluru after their breakthrough triumph last season. While they dominated the league phase this year and finished at the top of the table to earn a key playoff advantage, the real test begins now. Their next challenge comes against a confident Gujarat Titans side, who have already shown they can go toe-to-toe with the champions.

Virat Kohli has been in terrific form in the IPL this year.(ANI Pic Service)

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Both teams were evenly matched in the league stage, sharing one win apiece, highlighting how little separates them heading into the knockout clash. RCB, however, have shown some inconsistency late in the season, losing two of their last five matches, including a heavy 55-run defeat in their final league game. Gujarat, on the other hand, arrive in strong form with just one loss in their previous five outings, building momentum at the right time. With both sides carrying contrasting recent form, the contest promises a high-intensity battle in the playoffs.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has advised RCB star Virat Kohli to stick to his attacking approach in the knockouts and avoid overburdening himself in crucial moments. He believes RCB’s success has come from a balanced team approach rather than reliance on a single player, and warns that Kohli’s tendency to take excessive responsibility in high-pressure situations could disrupt that balance if he tries to do too much in the final stages.

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{{^usCountry}} "The approach of RCB must remain the same. Virat Kohli is a key player, but everything does not hinge on him, that is how they have become such a good team. It is important for Virat to keep playing in the same fashion, because he has a tendency in the final stages to take too much of the onus on himself, and if he does that, that is dangerous territory for RCB to be in. So, I think they should keep the same template," Sanjay Manjrekar told Sportstar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The approach of RCB must remain the same. Virat Kohli is a key player, but everything does not hinge on him, that is how they have become such a good team. It is important for Virat to keep playing in the same fashion, because he has a tendency in the final stages to take too much of the onus on himself, and if he does that, that is dangerous territory for RCB to be in. So, I think they should keep the same template," Sanjay Manjrekar told Sportstar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill under threat as Bhuvneshwar-Rabada rivalry threatens to explode in RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Kohli enjoying another stellar season {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Kohli is enjoying a strong season, scoring 557 runs in 14 matches at an average of 50.64 and a strike rate of 163.82. Beyond the numbers, he has clearly shifted gears in his approach, showing far more attacking intent at the top. Kohli has combined his usual consistency with quicker scoring and registering one century and four fifties, reflecting a more aggressive mindset without losing his core reliability at the crease.

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