Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill under threat as Bhuvneshwar-Rabada rivalry threatens to explode in RCB vs GT Qualifier 1

At the end of a long and riveting IPL 2026 league phase — one filled with dramatic twists in the second half of the season — only four teams remain standing. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will get the playoffs underway when they face off in Qualifier 1 at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. RCB will take on GT in Qualifier 1 (ANI Pic Service)

The two teams took contrasting routes to qualification but ultimately finished level on 18 points from 14 matches, with RCB claiming top spot courtesy of a superior net run rate. They also split their two league-stage meetings this season, with both sides winning at home. Even the overall head-to-head record offers little separation, locked at four wins apiece from eight encounters.

What could ultimately decide Tuesday’s contest is the quality of the new-ball fast bowling attacks on either side.

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How Bhuvneshwar-Hazlewood vs Siraj-Rabada could decide Qualifier 1 Only two teams in the league stage managed both a powerplay economy below 9.5 and a strike rate under 20 — RCB and GT.

Kagiso Rabada has been the leading wicket-taker with the new ball this season with 17 wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been stunningly economical, conceding just 7.10 runs per over while also taking 15 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, have played the perfect supporting roles.

Of the four, Bhuvneshwar arguably remains the most complete bowler. Not only has he excelled with the new ball, but he has also bowled 16 overs at the death, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of just 8.75. Hazlewood has been equally impressive in the same phase, returning four wickets in 9.3 overs at the identical economy rate. Together, they have formed arguably the best death-bowling pair in the tournament.

However, Bhuvneshwar’s bigger role on Tuesday could come against Gujarat’s explosive top order, given his superb T20 record against Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.

He has dismissed Gill five times in T20s, restricting the GT captain to an average of just 16 and a strike rate of 106.7 against him. If Bhuvneshwar can break through Gujarat’s opening partnership early, RCB will likely hold him back for Buttler as well — a batter he has dismissed nine times. In fact, Bhuvneshwar removed all three of Gujarat’s “big three” in their previous meeting this season.

Hazlewood, meanwhile, has dismissed Sudharsan twice for just 28 runs, but he will need to adapt better against Gill. The GT skipper tactically altered his approach against the Australian quick during the Ahmedabad clash last month and smashed 24 runs in an over featuring three boundaries and two sixes.

On the other side, Rabada’s battle against Virat Kohli could prove equally decisive. The South African quick has dismissed Kohli five times in 16 innings, including once earlier this season in Ahmedabad.

Phil Salt, expected to return after injury concerns, possesses strong strike rates against both Rabada and Siraj, although both bowlers have dismissed him twice each. Salt missed both league-stage clashes against Gujarat this season.

If Rabada and Siraj can dismantle RCB’s top order early, the defending champions would then have to navigate the threat of Rashid Khan, who enjoys favourable matchups against Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David and Krunal Pandya.

One tactical move that could stand out is how Gill manages Rabada through the innings. Gujarat would ideally want one over of Rabada reserved specifically for RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who has managed just 17 runs from 24 balls against the pacer without being dismissed.

Patidar can also expect a barrage of short-pitched bowling, similar to Gujarat’s tactic in Ahmedabad earlier this season, where Arshad Khan dismissed him using that exact ploy.

On a Dharamsala surface where pace could dominate over spin, Gujarat are also expected to utilise their seamers heavily through the middle overs. Prasidh Krishna could become another key factor, particularly given his strong record against Patidar as well.