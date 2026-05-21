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'Virat Kohli was staring at me': Harpreet Brar reveals what got RCB star angry, triggered frosty exchange in IPL clash

The incident saw Virat Kohli lose his cool briefly before confronting Harpreet Brar, who has now revealed what exactly unfolded.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 07:10 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Last Sunday, the repeat of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the HPCA Stadium witnessed a frosty exchange between PBKS bowler Harpreet Brar and Virat Kohli. The incident saw Kohli lose his cool briefly before confronting Brar, who has now revealed what exactly unfolded.

Virat Kohli had a verbal exchange with Harpreet Brar during RCB vs PBKS match

Speaking on the PBKS podcast, Brar first recalled that dismissing Kohli during an IPL 2023 clash remains one of his fondest cricket memories. He then opened up about the heated moment from last Sunday, explaining how a throw in the field unintentionally upset the former India captain.

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“I always feel blessed that I played well against him. That wicket is a huge memory for me,” Brar told Harleen Deol. “It was an afternoon game and the captain had asked us to make one-bounce throws. Everyone was doing it and Virat said nothing to anyone. I made a proper throw, but Marcus Stoinis got confused. He took a step back because he wasn’t sure whether to catch it directly or after one bounce. That’s when Virat looked at me.”

 
virat kohli Harpreet Brar
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / 'Virat Kohli was staring at me': Harpreet Brar reveals what got RCB star angry, triggered frosty exchange in IPL clash
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