'Virat will definitely score a 100': South Africa legend makes big claim about Kohli, predicts outcome of IND vs SA ODIs

After reliving himself from the captaincy duties, India's premier batter Virat Kohli will look to go full throttle in the three-match 50-over series against South Africa starting from Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has not reached the triple-digit-figure in over two years in any format and will look take up the opportunity to finally reach his 71st century.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While many fans too are hoping for the same, former South Africa pacer believes that Kohli will notch a century in the upcoming contests.

Also Read | Focus on Kohli the batter as former India captain aims to surpass Dravid, join Ganguly with massive ODI records

Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Morkel stated that he is sure that Kohli will bring an end to his century drought.

"Virat Kohli will definitely score a hundred. It's definitely two venues that he will enjoy to bat on. Cape Town is one of them and he has said in many interviews that he loves playing at Newlands. I can't see him playing three ODIs and not scoring a hundred," said Morkel while responding to question if the former India captain will finally reach the three-figure-mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite South Africa winning the Test series 2-1, Morkel picked Team India as favorites as the action shifts from the longer format to limited overs.

Also Read | ‘To my superhero, you will always be my captain King Kohli': Siraj posts heartwarming tribute for Virat

"I feel that India is the more settled team. I believe playing at Paarl will give them a slight advantage, especially in the first two games. So I am going for a 2-1 result for India," added Morkel.

The last time India played an ODI series in South Africa, Kohli had led the Men In Blue to a convincing 5-1 win.

However, KL Rahul will be at the helm of things this time around and it will be interesting to see how India performs in the absence of senior batter Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the series due to an injury.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}