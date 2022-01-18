‘To my superhero, you will always be my captain King Kohli': Siraj posts heartwarming tribute for Virat the captain

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday took to Instagram to pay a heartfelt and emotional tribute to Virat Kohli, the captain. He posted three pictures with him, 1 in the whites and 2 in Royal Challengers Bangalore colours, and stated that Kohli will always be his captain

“To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain King Kohli,” wrote Siraj in the post.

It is a well-known fact that 27-year-old Siraj not only loves Kohli but also respects him to a great deal as it was the former India skipper who gave him opportunities in both the Indian Test team and with RCB in the IPL. Moreover, Siraj made his T20I and ODI debut under Kohli.

And Siraj hasn't let him down either. The Hyderabad-born-pacer played 8 Tests under Kohli, bagging 23 wickets at an average of 27.04.

Meanwhile, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday revealed how Kohli revealed the news.

“Virat Kohli told us about leaving his Test captaincy in a team meeting. It’s his decision. He knows his body. He knows his frame of mind. We respect that. It’s been a pleasure to play under his captaincy. I made my debut under him”

“He brought in energy. He brought in the fitness culture. He was driven. Everybody moved in one direction under his leadership. He has been immense and he will still be the immense with his inputs,” said Bumrah ahead of the start of the three-match ODI series in Paarl against South Africa.