'Virat Kohli will end up captaining more than anyone else in history of cricket': Sanjay Bangar

Despite being India’s most successful Test captain ever, experts have often looked at Virat Kohli with the corner of their eyes. The lack of an ICC trophy in Kohli’s cabinet is perhaps one of the main reasons behind the criticism the India captain has faced. India’s recent loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand only makes matters worse for Kohli as the call for change in captaincy has started gaining steam once again. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had his say on the matter.

Bangar, who worked with Kohli till the 2019 World Cup, put his weight firmly behind the Indian captain. Bangar said Kohli would end up captaining more than any other cricketer in the history of the game.

“If as leaders, you have the opportunity to actually dictate the way the culture of the team is and the outcomes that the team derives, then, in that case, all of them (nominees) were in quest of excellence. So is Virat, I do not doubt that he'll end up being probably captaining more than any other captain in the history of the game,” Bangar said in Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Live.’

Kohli, who was handed the reins for the final Test match against Australia on the 2014-15 tour, has led India in 61 Tests – the most so far.

Under Kohli, India has been the most consistent Test side over the past 5 years.

Kohli has led India to victory in all the 11 Test series at home since taking over and has won in West Indies, Sri Lanka, and twice in Australia.

While Dhoni won 27 Test matches as captain and lost 18 in his 60 games in charge, Kohli is also India's most successful Test captain with 36 wins and 14 losses.

Kohli is also the longest-serving Test captain for any Asian country with Sri Lanka's Arjuna Ranatunga and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq behind him as they captained their respective teams in 56 Test matches each.

Kohli, who has led India 95 matches across formats, has the highest win percentage among Indian captains. His win percentage of 70.43 is way more than second-best Dhoni’s 59.52.