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Virat Kohli's childhood coach sets the record straight: ‘People mistake him as very arrogant. He is humble'

Virat Kohli and Rajkumar Sharma's relationship is a testament to the importance of grassroots coaching in Indian cricket.

Published on: May 31, 2026 04:55 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Aside from his countless records and status as one of the greats of world cricket, Virat Kohli is also known for his flamboyant, aggressive approach on the field, coupled with arrogance. But his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, doesn't think Kohli is arrogant and says it's a mistake to judge him so.

Rajkumar Sharma cleared the air regarding Virat Kohli's personality.(PTI)

For Kohli, his rise to cricketing greatness cannot be told without mentioning his childhood coach. It was Sharma who identified his talent at his academy in New Delhi. Sharma not only worked on Kohli's batting technique, but also instilled discipline, work ethic and mental toughness, which would later define his career.

Also Read: Kumar Sangakkara questions Sam Curran's decision to skip RR's IPL 2026 campaign after Surrey return: ‘Disappointing'

‘He is very humble’: Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli

Speaking to RevSportz, he discussed Kohli's personality, calling him a very 'modest' person.

"Virat is a very modest guy. People used to mistake him as a very arrogant guy. But whoever knows him, whoever is close to him, knows that he is very humble and very respectful. For me, he is still like my child. He was not even 9 when he came to me, and since then, he has been with me," he said.

"I feel he has such a good nature and is so respectful. I feel that even today he is affectionate, and I feel proud that he is my trainee," he added.

Sharma's faith in Kohli was clear from an early age, even during his difficult personal moments. As Kohli's career progressed from age-group cricket to the Indian team and eventually to captaincy, Sharma has remained as a trusted mentor.

 
cricket virat kohli rajkumar sharma ipl
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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