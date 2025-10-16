Virat Kohli's cryptic post after landing in Australia ends retirement rumours once and for all: 'Only time you fail...'

India batting star Virat Kohli, on Thursday, shared a cryptic social media post just hours after the Shubman Gill-led ODI team landed in Perth for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia, potentially putting retirement rumours to rest once and for all. Kohli has been named in the 50-over squad, with the series set to begin on October 19 at the Ptus Stadium. India will play three ODIs before moving on to the five-match T20I contest. Virat Kohli last played for India in March this year(AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kohli shared a coded message, where he emphasised on resilience and mindset, saying that failure isn’t the setback itself, but the moment you quit trying. His message implied that success comes from persistence, and that he is not willing to hang up his boots yet.

His tweet read: “The only time you truly fail, is when you decide to give up.”

It was Kohli's first non-brand related tweet since he wished Indian Prime Minister a happy birthday on September 17.

The social media post came amid swirling rumours around his future in international cricket. The 36-year-old had retired from T20Is in June last year, after India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados, and then shockingly exited from Test cricket earlier this month, just two weeks before the announcement of the squad for the tour of England.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, Indian cricket was embroiled in speculation over the future of Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom remain active only in the ODI format. While both were picked for the ODI series against Australia, which was expected to put an end to all the chatter, Rohit was removed from captaincy, while chief selector Ajit Agarkar did not commit to their presence in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup in 2027 yet.