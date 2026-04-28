Virat Kohli's road to 10,000 IPL runs: When can RCB legend scale down the next peak

Virat Kohli reached 9,000 IPL runs on a night when there was not much else to do. Delhi Capitals had been bowled out for 75 by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. RCB knocked off the runs in 6.3 overs, and Kohli finished unbeaten, having scored the 11 (he finished the innings on 23* off 15) he needed to get to the number. Nine-wicket win. Job done. First batter in IPL history to 9,000 runs. He probably walked off and had a glass of water.

Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 9,000 IPL runs.(REUTERS)

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The milestone matters. But what matters more is the position he is now in.

After eight matches of IPL 2026, Kohli is at 9,012 runs. He needs 988 to reach 10,000. Given the kind of cricket he has been playing since 2023, that is not a distant target anymore. It is a specific, trackable chase with a realistic finish line.

Where the numbers stand

Since 2023, Virat Kohli has scored 639, 741 and 657 runs in three consecutive completed IPL seasons, at strike rates of 139.82, 154.70 and 144.71, respectively. This season, in eight matches, he already has 351 runs at an average of 58.50, striking at 162.50.

Three straight seasons above 630. And he has started this one moving faster than at any point in his IPL career.

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{{^usCountry}} He does not need a 2016-style eruption to get to 10,000. He just needs more of what he has already been doing. What 2026 still holds {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He does not need a 2016-style eruption to get to 10,000. He just needs more of what he has already been doing. What 2026 still holds {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At his current rate of 43.87 runs per match, six remaining league games would add roughly 263 runs, taking him to around 9,275 by the end of the league stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At his current rate of 43.87 runs per match, six remaining league games would add roughly 263 runs, taking him to around 9,275 by the end of the league stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If RCB make the playoffs, two additional matches could take him to around 9,360. Three matches could push him close to 9,410. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If RCB make the playoffs, two additional matches could take him to around 9,360. Three matches could push him close to 9,410. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} That range of 9,350 to 9,400 is where this season most likely ends for him. Which means he would enter IPL 2027 needing somewhere between 600 and 650 runs. He has done exactly that three seasons running. The math is not flattering to anyone who tries to argue that this is unlikely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That range of 9,350 to 9,400 is where this season most likely ends for him. Which means he would enter IPL 2027 needing somewhere between 600 and 650 runs. He has done exactly that three seasons running. The math is not flattering to anyone who tries to argue that this is unlikely. {{/usCountry}}

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The most probable window, based on the current scoring rate, is somewhere between his 10th and 14th IPL 2027 matches.

The age question

Kohli turns 37 during IPL 2026. That has to be part of the conversation.

The risk is not just form. It is fitness across a long international calendar, availability, whether RCB keep using him at the top in the same way, and whether one bad season, which can happen to anyone, changes how the next one is approached.

But nothing in the last four seasons suggests a player slowing down in the ways that matter. He has adjusted his game without losing his place in it. A senior batter scoring 600-plus at a strike rate above 145 is not a selection debate. He is still a first-choice opener.

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One specific detail: Kohli hit 38 sixes in his greatest IPL season in 2016. He hit 38 again in 2024. He already has 14 in eight matches this season. His fours count has been remarkably consistent too - 65, 62 and 66 across the last three full seasons, with 37 already in 2026. The scoring has not narrowed. If anything, it has widened.

Also Read: Shashank Singh, the face of dropped catches in IPL 2026, flips the table: PBKS linger at bottom of catching efficiency

How this plays out

Three realistic routes from here.

He finishes 2026 around 9,400 and has another strong 2027. He reaches 10,000 in IPL 2027, probably in the second half of the tournament.

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He finishes 2026 closer to 9,250 and has a decent but not dominant 2027. The milestone slips into early IPL 2028.

He retires, gets injured, loses his role or misses enough matches that the chase runs out of runway. Based on the current form, there is no evidence pointing here.

If Kohli plays a full IPL 2027, he almost certainly gets to 10,000 that season.

What makes it worth talking about

No one else is close to 9,000. This is not a record being chased by a group. Kohli arrived first and alone.

But the number is not the interesting part. The interesting part is that he is 37, has played through every version of this league - different rules, different players, different demands on what a top-order batter is supposed to deliver, and is still scoring at a rate that makes him central to his team's plans, not just their nostalgia.

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Ten thousand IPL runs would be a remarkable number. The fact that he is still moving towards it this quickly is the actual story.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Probuddha Bhattacharjee ...Read More Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis. Read Less

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