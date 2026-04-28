Shashank Singh, the face of dropped catches in IPL 2026, flips the table: PBKS linger at bottom of catching efficiency

Cricket has gradually become a game where one missed catch no longer stays in the fielding column. It travels into the scoreboard, the bowling figures, the points table and sometimes the dressing-room mood. In a tournament like IPL 2026, stretched by flat pitches, deep batting and Impact Player cushions, a dropped chance has started behaving like an open cheque. Shashank Singh has dropped the most catches in IPL 2026. (REUTERS)

The debate has gathered force because the misses have not been quiet. Delhi Capitals’ failure to defend 264 against Punjab Kings turned fielding into a headline subject. Karun Nair’s fielding errors as a substitute, Shashank Singh’s costly drops and the visible frustration of coaches and captains have pushed the conversation beyond routine cricketing noise. But the deeper story is in the numbers.

Till Match 39, IPL 2026 has produced 442 catch chances. Teams have taken 360 and dropped 82, giving the league a catching efficiency of 81.45%. That means almost one in every five chances has gone down. In isolation, that number may not look disastrous. In the context of this season, it is dangerous.

This is an IPL where teams are chasing bigger totals, batting line-ups are running deeper, and one reprieve can become a 35-run penalty before the bowling captain has time to react. A drop is no longer just a missed wicket. It is a delayed collapse, a broken bowling plan and a tactical leak.

KKR show what clean catching does to a bowling unit Kolkata Knight Riders are the gold standard of the season.

They have taken 39 of 43 chances, dropping only four. Their catching efficiency stands at 90.70%, the only team above 90. Their fielding impact is also the best in our model at 277.26, indicating they create real match value.

The comparison with the league average is brutal. At the tournament’s average efficiency of 81.45%, KKR would be expected to take about 35 catches from 43 chances. They have taken 39. That is roughly four catches above expectation.

Four catches in T20 cricket can be four cut-short powerplays, four stopped finishers, four chases cut short before they enter the panic zone. This is where KKR’s advantage becomes structural. Their fielders are completing the transactions created by their bowlers.

That gives a bowling attack confidence. It allows captains to attack harder. It lets a bowler invite the aerial shot without thinking the fielding unit may return it with interest. Although the results have not matched the field's catching efficiency, that is down to the poor show from the other disciplines.

Rinku Singh has become the clearest individual symbol of that reliability. He has taken 11 catches from 11 chances, the best high-volume perfect record in the tournament. That kind of certainty is not just ornamental; it is tactical insurance.

RCB’s catching spine has become a major strength Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the strongest catching profiles in IPL 2026 till Match 39.

RCB have taken 44 catches from 51 chances, giving them an efficiency of 86.27%. That places them third overall, just behind KKR and Rajasthan Royals. Their fielding impact of 271.27 is second only to KKR.

While efficiency shows that RCB are completing chances, the fielding impact shows that those chances are carrying weight.

Their clean catching performance against Delhi Capitals, where Jitesh Sharma completed four catches, and Devdutt Padikkal added two, underlined why their fielding numbers sit in the elite bracket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood created pressure, but the wickets became scoreboard damage because the fielders completed the work.

RCB’s individual spine is also strong. Jitesh has taken 9 from 9. Philip Salt has taken 6 from 6. Padikkal has taken 9 from 10. This is the kind of spread that makes a catching unit reliable across zones.

For RCB, their bowling plan depends heavily on early control and disciplined pressure. If the new-ball bowlers force batters into mistakes, the catching unit must finish the job. So far, RCB’s fielders have done that better than most teams in the tournament.