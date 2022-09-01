‘Virat played one T20 WC as captain. To blame because of one bad day unfair': Ex-IND batter on Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli has been one of India's biggest cricketing asset and his records at the international stage speaks volume of it. However, the 33-year-old batter has witnessed a significant dip in his form, leading to many experts questioning his spot in India's playing XI. Ever since his 139 against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in November 2019, the talismanic cricketer has failed to notch a single ton in all the three formats combined and has also been relinquished from captaincy by the management.

However, there are plenty of active and ex-cricketers, who have backed the former India captain to bounce back and glimpses of it were seen in India's match against Hong Kong at Asia Cup 2022, which the Men In Blue won by 40 runs. Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong, an innings which saw the right-handed batter accelerate after spending a substantial time in the middle.

Sharing his views on Kohli and the decision to quit captaincy, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra noted it to be slightly unjust. He mentioned that he is not a fan of Kohli's captaincy but highlighted the latter's achievement as a captain. "There was just one T20 World Cup, that he played as a captain, where we reached the semi-final. To be blamed because of just one bad day, it was unfair towards him,” said Chopra on ShareChat's audio chatroom session ‘CricChat'.

“Not that I am a Kohli captaincy fan, I saw flaws in his captaincy and criticized where required, but a trail by fans situation shouldn’t have been created," he added.

The former cricketer also spoke on the current setup and feels Rohit Sharma is the ideal man to lead the side until the 2023 ICC World Cup, which will be held in India. He then named Hardik Pandya as the potential successor after Rohit after the cricketing megaevent.

"Since Rohit Sharma won’t get any younger, a plan of succession is required. Hardik Pandya could lead the Indian Team,” the ex-cricketer said.

Pandya has been a lethal weapon for India ever since his successful comeback following a back injury. He led Gujarat Titans to their maiden Indian Premier League title and also emerged as the match-winner in the crucial encounter against Pakistan at the Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28.

