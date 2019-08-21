Virender Sehwag bats for Anil Kumble to become future national selector

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 17:12 IST

Former India opener Virender Sehwag believes Anil Kumble will make a good national selector should he opt to go for the high profile position in near future. Hailing Kumble’s immense man-management ability, Sehwag said ‘Jumbo’ is the perfect candidate for the role and even shared an anecdote from his playing days. During an event in the capital, Sehwag was asked who among Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble will make a good selector and Viru put his weight firmly behind former head coach Kumble.

Also Read: ‘Dhoni should’ve batted higher, Sehwag criticizes decision in WC semi-final

“When Anil Kumble became the captain, he came to my room and said ‘go and play how you play in the next two series as you won’t be dropped’. That kind of confidence he gave, I think he is the right person (to become national selector),” Sehwag told reporters on the sidelines of Selector App launch in capital.

However, when he was asked if he could ever don the hat of selector, Sehwag replied: “I write columns, appear on TV as an expert and being selector will mean a lot of restrictions. I don’t know whether I would like so many restrictions.”

Sehwag also weighed into the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally ending their defiance and coming under the purview of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

“Indian players have an issue with the whereabouts clause. We have been tested several times both in and out of competition. I myself had tested during domestic tournaments as well. No current player has commented on it yet... So we have to wait and see,” former India opener said.

Also Read: Sehwag weighs in on Sreesanth-Amir comeback course comparisons

Sewhag also spoke about India’s team balance in the upcoming Test series against West Indies. After beating West Indies 3-0 in T20I series and 2-0 in ODIs, Virat Kohli’s troops will take on Windies in two-match Test series. Speaking regarding the inclusion of Rohit Sharma in the line-up, Sehwag stated it will depend upon the number of bowlers India will play in Antigua on Thursday.

“Rohit (Sharma) can play the Test against the West Indies only if India play four bowlers. If not, I would play Ajinkya Rahane despite his lack of form,” he said.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 17:11 IST