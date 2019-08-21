Virender Sehwag weighs in on S Sreesanth-Mohammad Amir comeback course comparisons

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 15:09 IST

S Sreesanth has made his ambitions clear - he wants to make a comeback to the Indian team and play under Virat Kohli, he wants to pick 100 Test wickets and wants to do what he always wanted to do - run up and bowl outswingers with a proud seam. Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag said that he was happy for the bowler, but now, he has to play domestic cricket in order to harbour any hopes to play international cricket.

“He has to play domestic cricket first,” Virender Sehwag said in an event in New Delhi.

ALSO READ:Sreesanth outlines ambition: ‘I am only 36, have one year to make comeback’

When asked about Mohammad Amir and how he made a comeback to international cricket immediately after his ban was lifted, the former Indian opener in his own quirky way said: “Pakistan me kuch bhi hota hai.”

A self-confessed fan of Leander Paes, Sreesanth does not want to be limited only because his age reads 36. He wants to make a comeback, much like Ashish Nehra did back in 2016.

“I am a huge fan of Leander Paes to start with. For his age and fitness, he is showing the way (even) right now. So I should not give up. Even at 38, Ashish Nehra played the World T20 [2016]. I am only 36. So I still have another year to make the comeback. I don’t think age is a factor,” Sreesanth told ESPNCricinfo.

“I am extremely delighted with what I have heard now. Thanks to each one of my well-wishers who prayed for me and the prayers have been answered. I am 36 now and next year I will be 37. I have 87 Test wickets and my aim is I want to finish my career with 100 Test wickets. I am confident that I can return to the Indian Test team and always wanted to play under Virat Kohli,” the fast bowler said after the news of his ban being lifted broke.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:57 IST