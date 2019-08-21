S Sreesanth outlines ambition: ‘I am only 36, have one year to make comeback’

cricket

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:48 IST

On Tuesday, August 21, cricket came back into S Sreesanth’s life. The fast-bowler will be eligible to play again from September 2020. Well, and man who was feisty, never shy of giving batsmen a send-off, is not planning to walk away from the game without running a final dash. He wants to sprint and has made his ambitions extremely clear. So, figure out that proud seam, figure out that hooping outswinger, those wristbands and those exuberant celebrations - the fast-bowler wants to bring them all back.

A self-confessed fan of Leander Paes, Sreesanth does not want to be limited only because his age reads 36. He wants to make a comeback, much like Ashish Nehra did back in 2016.

ALSO READ: Sreesanth ‘aims to finish with 100 Test wickets’ after reduced ban

“I am a huge fan of Leander Paes to start with. For his age and fitness, he is showing the way (even) right now. So I should not give up. Even at 38, Ashish Nehra played the World T20 [2016]. I am only 36. So I still have another year to make the comeback. I don’t think age is a factor,” Sreesanth told ESPNCricinfo.

However, he is quick to point out that the journey back will not be easy as his body has not bowled in the last six to seven years and is not yet ready to bear the brunt.

“And, unfortunately, or fortunately, I haven’t played any cricket in the last six-seven years. So my body has not bowled six-seven years of good cricket. Age, yes, but when it comes to cricket and bowling. I have hardly played cricket,” he further added.

“I have got exactly one year. I am looking at it as an Under-19 kid. Right now as we speak, I am on my way to the training and I am clocking 140-plus. I am a born fast bowler, and will always be a fast bowler. I will not give up cricket for the next five years,” Sreesanth said, outlining his commitments.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 14:38 IST