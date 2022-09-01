Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir to lead Gujarat Giants and India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

Former India opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will lead Gujarat Giants and India Capitals at the upcoming Legends League Cricket. While the Gujarat Giants is owned by the Adani Group, the owners of India Capitals are GMR Sportsline.

"I am excited to get back to the cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing innings once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too," said Gujarat Giants skipper Sehwag.

Gambhir, on the other hand, was known for the legendary intensity that he brought to his game and he is one of the leading run getters for India in the shortest format.

"I have always believed cricket is a team game and a captain is as good as his team. While I will be leading the India Capitals team, I will be pushing for a spirited team who are passionate and eager to go out and win as a team.

"I wish Legends League Cricket all the very best and am looking forward to the upcoming action," said Gambhir.

It will be played for the first time in India and will be hosted in six different cities. The league will start from September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur.

The venue for play-offs and finals are yet to be decided.