Virender Sehwag hands Shaheen Afridi a reality check of fear after being smashed by Abhishek Sharma: 'When he comes...'

Veteran opener Virender Sehwag lauded Abhishek Sharma's fearless batting approach after he set up the foundation of India's big win over Pakistan on Sunday. Abhishek, known for his ultra-aggressive batting, took down Shaheen Shah Afridi right from the first over to put the pressure back on him and Pakistan. The left-handed batter smashed Shaheen for the first boundary of the innings and then followed it up with a six, which straightaway unsettled the opposition. He also smashed the left-arm pacer for a six and a four in his next over to stamp his authority. Abhishek Sharma won the battle against Shaheen Afridi in group stage Asia Cup match.(AP)

Meanwhile, he continued the onslaught on the Pakistan bowlers before getting dismissed by Saim Ayub in the attempt to smash another six. The swashbuckling opener scored 31 off 13, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Sehwag showered admiration on Abhishek, highlighting the youngster’s exceptional ability to score at a strike rate of 200 against the new ball. He remarked that such dominance early in the innings is a rare quality, making Abhishek stand out as a unique batting talent.

"You rarely get to see such a talent, the strike rate at which he bats. He has a strike rate of 193, and he batted at a strike rate above 200 today. You get very few players who play with a strike rate of 200 against the new ball. We have seen that with the old ball because everyone has to hit later," Sehwag said on Sony Sports.

“I get delighted watching Abhishek Sharma bat”

The legendary Indian batter, who was himself known for his iconic knocks against Pakistan, said that attacking fast bowlers with the new ball isn't easy, but Abhishek has managed to instil fear in the bowlers' minds.

"It's slightly difficult to hit fast bowlers for fours and sixes at will with the new ball. However, Abhishek does that exceptionally. When he comes to the ground, the bowlers have a fear as to where they should bowl to him. I get delighted watching him bat," Sehwag observed.

With back-to-back victories, India have all but secured their passage to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will look to carry their momentum into their last group-stage encounter against Oman on Friday, aiming for a clean sweep before the next phase.