Virender Sehwag pokes fun at Stuart Broad with hilarious 'Dhamaal' meme after Jasprit Bumrah's blitzkrieg in 5th Test

Team India captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a scintillating power-hitting performance during Day 2 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England. Bumrah broke West Indies great Brian Lara's record for most runs in an over in Test cricket, smashing 29 off Stuart Broad's over in the first innings. Broad eventually conceded 35 runs in the over including extras, registering his name in the unwanted record for the most expensive over in Test history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was among the many who reacted to Bumrah's blitzkrieg against Broad. Sehwag shared a hilarious meme on his official Twitter profile, drawing reference to Yuvraj Singh's 36-run over against Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar stunned with Bumrah's freak show against Stuart Broad, reacts to India captain's carnage on Twitter

He posted a popular meme from the Bollywood movie ‘Dhamaal’, where actor Javed Jaffery's character says, “I don't know how I automatically get stuck in such dangerous situations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It started with a mistimed hook that went for a boundary, and in frustration, Broad bowled a bouncer that went for five wides. The next ball was again dug in short and another top-edge got Bumrah seven runs, including a no-ball.

The next three balls were hit for boundaries in different directions -- one through mid-on, one through fine leg and the last one through mid-wicket.

To add insult to his injuries, Bumrah did the proverbial "Bazball" (English cricket's current buzzword that lays emphasis on the attacking intent brought about by new coach Brendon McCullum) with a six over deep mid-wicket.

India finished their first innings on 416, riding hundreds from Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104). Bumrah, then, picked the first two wickets of the English innings before rain stopped play on Day 2, with England's score at 31/2. While Alex Lees departed on 6, Zak Crawley was dismissed on 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON