Home / Cricket / ‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still playing in IPL’: Virender Sehwag lauds Ishan Kishan on debut knock
cricket

India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag praised young Indian batsman Ishan Kishan for a swashbuckling knock on his debut T20I game against England on Sunday night. He scored a quickfire 56 off just 32 balls with five fours and four sixes and stitched a crucial 94-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli as India won the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets to level the series 1-1.

Sehwag, who is known for his fearless approach, was impressed with Ishan’s confidence while batting. In a conversation with Cricbuzz, the former Indian opener said that the 21-year-old batted so fearlessly that it looked as if he was playing in an IPL match.

Also read: Will Ishan Kishan retain his place after maiden half-century on debut?

“One thing I liked about Kishan is that he didn’t think he was playing international cricket maybe he was thinking he is still playing in the IPL. The way he played his shots, it’s the same way he played in the IPL because he faces similar bowlers in the IPL as well.

“In international cricket, on debut players get nervous, but Ishan Kishan didn’t seem like that at all, that was a good thing,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.

“Everything went well for India. Ishant Kishan’s innings released pressure off from everyone else, because if the top order score runs, then it helps the lower order batsmen. It was a brilliant innings for Kishan,” he added.

Kishan was inducted into the T20I squad for the series against England based on his blistering performance in IPL 2020 where he scored 516 runs in 14 matches, averaging 57. In the 2nd T20I, he replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the top-order and returned with flying colour.

He slammed his half-century off 28 balls with back-to-back sixes off leg-spinner Adil Rashid. He became only the second India batsman after Ajinkya Rahane to register a fifty on his T20I debut. Rahane had scored 61 off 39 balls with eight boundaries even though India ended up on the losing side.

