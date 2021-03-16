India predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan retain his place after maiden half-century on debut?

Team India have bounced back in the five-match T20 International series against England. After a subdued performance in the first match, Virat Kohli and Co. outplayed England in the second T20I as they won the game by seven wickets. Now they will hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma is likely to come back in the side so KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan might have to make a place for him.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik highlights one quality that sets Ishan Kishan apart from others

Here is the probable playing XI for India:-

Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20I, Rohit could return to the line-up to replace the struggling KL Rahul.

Ishan Kishan: It would be a tough call to drop Rahul but Kishan looked in great touch in the second T20I as he scored a fifty on debut. He retains his place.

Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper roared back to form with a match-winning 73 in the last T20I. He would be eager to continue his run-streak.

Shreyas Iyer: He did not get the chance to bat much in the second T20I but he was among the runs in the first T20I and is likely to come in at No.4.

Suryakumar Yadav: He made his debut in the last match but did not get a chance to bat. Team India might persist with him in the third match.

Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper batsman played a quick-fire innings of 26 runs in the second T20I and Team India would hope for another swashbuckling innings from the left-hander.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya bowled his full quota of overs in the last match and provided better balance to the team.

Washington Sundar: Sundar took two wickets in the second T20I and troubled the English batsmen with his line and length.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The comeback man was impressive as he returned with figures of 1/28. He will spearhead the bowling attack again.

Shardul Thakur: The bowler redeemed himself after a subdued performance in the first T20I. He will look to again be at his best in the third match.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner was again expensive in the second T20I but took the important wicket of Dawid Malan. The team management could again put the trust in him to deliver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs england Topics