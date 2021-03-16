IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan retain his place after maiden half-century on debut?
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

India predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan retain his place after maiden half-century on debut?

India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST

Team India have bounced back in the five-match T20 International series against England. After a subdued performance in the first match, Virat Kohli and Co. outplayed England in the second T20I as they won the game by seven wickets. Now they will hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma is likely to come back in the side so KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan might have to make a place for him.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik highlights one quality that sets Ishan Kishan apart from others

Here is the probable playing XI for India:-

Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20I, Rohit could return to the line-up to replace the struggling KL Rahul.

Ishan Kishan: It would be a tough call to drop Rahul but Kishan looked in great touch in the second T20I as he scored a fifty on debut. He retains his place.

Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper roared back to form with a match-winning 73 in the last T20I. He would be eager to continue his run-streak.

Shreyas Iyer: He did not get the chance to bat much in the second T20I but he was among the runs in the first T20I and is likely to come in at No.4.

Suryakumar Yadav: He made his debut in the last match but did not get a chance to bat. Team India might persist with him in the third match.

Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper batsman played a quick-fire innings of 26 runs in the second T20I and Team India would hope for another swashbuckling innings from the left-hander.

Hardik Pandya: Pandya bowled his full quota of overs in the last match and provided better balance to the team.

Washington Sundar: Sundar took two wickets in the second T20I and troubled the English batsmen with his line and length.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The comeback man was impressive as he returned with figures of 1/28. He will spearhead the bowling attack again.

Shardul Thakur: The bowler redeemed himself after a subdued performance in the first T20I. He will look to again be at his best in the third match.

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner was again expensive in the second T20I but took the important wicket of Dawid Malan. The team management could again put the trust in him to deliver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
cricket

Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Over the last three seasons, Yadav has been honing his skills, balancing conventional with unconventional, trying to spend as much time at the crease as possible while keeping the scoreboard ticking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:40 AM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST
India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
cricket

'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—“obviously” Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:21 AM IST
A regular feature of Kohli's batting in his career has been the number of times he has remained unbeaten. In fact, in 81 T20I innings, the India captain has remained not out 22 times, which proves just how good he is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin April 9. (ANI)
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin April 9. (ANI)
cricket

'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
cricket

Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A win for either team will boost their chances for the remainder of the two matches. (BCCI)
A win for either team will boost their chances for the remainder of the two matches. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.(HT/Reuters)
VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.(HT/Reuters)
cricket

Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
cricket

'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Players of the Indian cricket team during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)
Players of the Indian cricket team during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)
cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
While speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports network, Laxman lauded Ishan’s fearless approach, stating that playing in a ‘carefree and fearless fashion’ on debut isn’t easy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP