India predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan retain his place after maiden half-century on debut?
Team India have bounced back in the five-match T20 International series against England. After a subdued performance in the first match, Virat Kohli and Co. outplayed England in the second T20I as they won the game by seven wickets. Now they will hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma is likely to come back in the side so KL Rahul or Ishan Kishan might have to make a place for him.
Here is the probable playing XI for India:-
Rohit Sharma: After sitting out the first two T20I, Rohit could return to the line-up to replace the struggling KL Rahul.
Ishan Kishan: It would be a tough call to drop Rahul but Kishan looked in great touch in the second T20I as he scored a fifty on debut. He retains his place.
Virat Kohli: The Indian skipper roared back to form with a match-winning 73 in the last T20I. He would be eager to continue his run-streak.
Shreyas Iyer: He did not get the chance to bat much in the second T20I but he was among the runs in the first T20I and is likely to come in at No.4.
Suryakumar Yadav: He made his debut in the last match but did not get a chance to bat. Team India might persist with him in the third match.
Rishabh Pant: The wicket-keeper batsman played a quick-fire innings of 26 runs in the second T20I and Team India would hope for another swashbuckling innings from the left-hander.
Hardik Pandya: Pandya bowled his full quota of overs in the last match and provided better balance to the team.
Washington Sundar: Sundar took two wickets in the second T20I and troubled the English batsmen with his line and length.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The comeback man was impressive as he returned with figures of 1/28. He will spearhead the bowling attack again.
Shardul Thakur: The bowler redeemed himself after a subdued performance in the first T20I. He will look to again be at his best in the third match.
Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner was again expensive in the second T20I but took the important wicket of Dawid Malan. The team management could again put the trust in him to deliver.
The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
