'You want somebody like that at top': Dinesh Karthik highlights one quality that sets Ishan Kishan apart from others
When India cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the chatter mostly surrounded debutant Ishan Kishan's impressive half-century. In the same game, skipper Virat Kohli also smashed an unbeaten 73 but it was the impact of the young Kishan's half-century that stood out.
In his first international game, the southpaw became only the second India batsman-- after Ajinkya Rahane-- to score a fifty on a T20I debut. The 22-year-old, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan to partner K.L. Rahul at the top, scored a 32-ball 56, laying the foundation for Kohli to take over later in the chase and take the team over the line.
Also read: 'He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them': VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I
Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach. "His ability to trust himself to hit those big six irrespective of the ball being bowled is what sets him apart and that's what a power player is. You want somebody like that at the top of the order who can put pressure on the bowlers. He put pressure from ball one on Jofra," said Karthik.
The India wicketkeeper-batsman was also impressed by India's bowlers at the death. "[Impressed by] just how clever they were towards the back end of the innings. Just bowling cutters. The fastest bowler on display was Washington. The off-spinner seemed to bowl a lot faster balls and the fast bowlers seemed to bowl a lot of off cutters. So, they were very clever about it, they had good game plans and the wicket helped them in abundance," Karthik explained.
-Tosses win matches? -
Toss has become a hot topic since the commencement of the series, with pundits and former cricketers laying emphasis that the coin toss is also determining the final result. When asked about the same, Karthik said: "I think both the captains, in spite of the batting, need to practice a lot about winning tosses. I think that's going to be a critical factor. 6:30 seems to be the time a lot is decided."
Kohli, in the post-match interview, admitted that batting got a little easier in the second half but Broad added it didn't take away anything from the quality of India's batting. "It did look like batting a little bit easier but that doesn't take anything away from the style of the cricket shots that were played. It was beautiful to watch, to be honest, and that's quite hard to say as an England player and an England fan."
India and England square off again in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday with the series level at 1-1
