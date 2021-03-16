IND USA
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that at top': Dinesh Karthik highlights one quality that sets Ishan Kishan apart from others

India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST

When India cruised to a seven-wicket win in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the chatter mostly surrounded debutant Ishan Kishan's impressive half-century. In the same game, skipper Virat Kohli also smashed an unbeaten 73 but it was the impact of the young Kishan's half-century that stood out.

In his first international game, the southpaw became only the second India batsman-- after Ajinkya Rahane-- to score a fifty on a T20I debut. The 22-year-old, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan to partner K.L. Rahul at the top, scored a 32-ball 56, laying the foundation for Kohli to take over later in the chase and take the team over the line.

Also read: 'He doesn't repeat his mistakes, he learns from them': VVS Laxman on Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach. "His ability to trust himself to hit those big six irrespective of the ball being bowled is what sets him apart and that's what a power player is. You want somebody like that at the top of the order who can put pressure on the bowlers. He put pressure from ball one on Jofra," said Karthik.

The India wicketkeeper-batsman was also impressed by India's bowlers at the death. "[Impressed by] just how clever they were towards the back end of the innings. Just bowling cutters. The fastest bowler on display was Washington. The off-spinner seemed to bowl a lot faster balls and the fast bowlers seemed to bowl a lot of off cutters. So, they were very clever about it, they had good game plans and the wicket helped them in abundance," Karthik explained.

-Tosses win matches? -

Toss has become a hot topic since the commencement of the series, with pundits and former cricketers laying emphasis that the coin toss is also determining the final result. When asked about the same, Karthik said: "I think both the captains, in spite of the batting, need to practice a lot about winning tosses. I think that's going to be a critical factor. 6:30 seems to be the time a lot is decided."

Kohli, in the post-match interview, admitted that batting got a little easier in the second half but Broad added it didn't take away anything from the quality of India's batting. "It did look like batting a little bit easier but that doesn't take anything away from the style of the cricket shots that were played. It was beautiful to watch, to be honest, and that's quite hard to say as an England player and an England fan."

India and England square off again in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on Tuesday with the series level at 1-1

Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India's list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—"obviously" Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
India captain Virat Kohli with Ishan Kishan.(REUTERS)
cricket

'We've seen him hit international pacers for big sixes': Kohli hails Kishan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:30 AM IST
India vs England: Kohli and Kishan batted to put on a 94-run stand, and formed the bedrock of India's chase on which their comprehensive seven-wicket against England to level the series.
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan pose.(BCCI)
cricket

Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due

By Rajesh Pansare
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:57 AM IST
Over the last three seasons, Yadav has been honing his skills, balancing conventional with unconventional, trying to spend as much time at the crease as possible while keeping the scoreboard ticking.
Ishan Kishan and Virender Sehwag.(PTI/File)
cricket

'Maybe he was thinking he's still in IPL': Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:40 AM IST
India vs England: Sehwag also underlined the fact that a performance like from the top-order batter takes the pressure off other players in the team.
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:58 AM IST
India vs England: After winning the 2nd T20I by 7 wickets, India would hope to repeat their display in the third T20I that takes place on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik.(Reuters/File)
cricket

'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking to Sky Sports alongside England speedster Stuart Broad, Tamil Nadu captain Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Kishan's fearless approach.
Virat Kohli and VVS Laxman.(BCCI/File)
cricket

'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Kohli allowed debutant Ishan Kishan to play freely, as he settled himself in the middle, and by the time Kishan was dismissed after a memorable debut, Kohli was ready to take the charge.
Ishan Kishan scored a fifty on debut for India.(AP)
cricket

Ishan Kishan joins India's list of fiery debutants

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:22 AM IST
Yet one thing is for sure: if Indian cricket has produced a rollicking ride over the last four months, it—"obviously" Kishan would say—has to do with the quality of its debutants.
Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.(PTI/File)
cricket

Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:21 AM IST
A regular feature of Kohli's batting in his career has been the number of times he has remained unbeaten. In fact, in 81 T20I innings, the India captain has remained not out 22 times, which proves just how good he is.
The 14th edition of the IPL will begin April 9. (ANI)
cricket

'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan's teams will play the final three T20Is without spectators. (BCCI)
cricket

Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:15 PM IST
  • The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
A win for either team will boost their chances for the remainder of the two matches. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
VVS Laxman and Virat Kohli.(HT/Reuters)
cricket

Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:55 PM IST
  • The run-machine had a few setbacks in the past month where he accumulated three ducks.
Prithvi Shaw: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

Prithvi Shaw is ready for the next step, with a little help from Greg Chappell

By Sanjjeev K Samyal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:59 AM IST
  • The former Australian great gave crucial inputs after Shaw's failures during India's tour of Australia. The Mumbai batsman put those lessons to work with a record 827 runs in eight games at the Vijay Hazare trophy.
Ishan Kishan (L) and Rishabh Pant during 2nd T20I against England. (BCCI)
cricket

'It's just about hitting that next ball for four or six'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 08:20 PM IST
  • Sanjay Manjrekar feels the likes of Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant are not worried about losing their wicket and instead focus on backing their instincts to get results.
Players of the Indian cricket team during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)
cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
Ishan Kishan celebrating his maiden T20I fifty(BCCI)
cricket

'It's not easy to bat in a carefree and fearless fashion in your debut match'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
While speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports network, Laxman lauded Ishan's fearless approach, stating that playing in a 'carefree and fearless fashion' on debut isn't easy.
