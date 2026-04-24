Virender Sehwag raises red flag on CSK despite Sanju Samson’s brilliance in MI clash: 'The day he fails…'

The Indian Premier League is picking up pace as the race for qualification tightens, with the mid-table reshuffling after almost every game. While a few sides have settled on a balanced XI, others are still searching for the right mix, with gaps becoming more evident amid mid-season injuries to key players.

CSK have been over-reliant on Sanju Samson with the bat.(REUTERS)

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Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in the league, endured a shaky start under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, losing three matches in a row. The issues were most visible in the batting unit, which struggled to back up the bowlers. Gaikwad, too, has not led from the front with the bat, yet to register a score above 30 even as the season nears its halfway mark.

Matters worsened when 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre, who impressed at No. 3 with 201 runs in six matches, was ruled out for the rest of the season due to a left hamstring injury picked up against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite that, CSK have climbed to fifth place with three wins in their last four games, largely thanks to Sanju Samson's consistent form. Carrying his momentum from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the wicketkeeper-batter has already struck two centuries in seven matches, including a match-winning effort against the Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite that, CSK have climbed to fifth place with three wins in their last four games, largely thanks to Sanju Samson's consistent form. Carrying his momentum from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the wicketkeeper-batter has already struck two centuries in seven matches, including a match-winning effort against the Mumbai Indians. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag, however, sounded cautious despite CSK’s statement win, pointing out the team's over-reliance on Samson. He highlighted that on any given day when the 31-year-old fails to convert his start, the batting unit tends to collapse, with others struggling to step up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legendary Indian batter Virender Sehwag, however, sounded cautious despite CSK’s statement win, pointing out the team's over-reliance on Samson. He highlighted that on any given day when the 31-year-old fails to convert his start, the batting unit tends to collapse, with others struggling to step up. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are praising Chennai now but only one batter is scoring right now. The day he fails and others do not score, it will be the same story for them again. You cannot be dependent on one batter. Mhatre was scoring but he is out. They will hope for Gaikwad, Dube, Brevis and these guys to come to form and support Samson,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are praising Chennai now but only one batter is scoring right now. The day he fails and others do not score, it will be the same story for them again. You cannot be dependent on one batter. Mhatre was scoring but he is out. They will hope for Gaikwad, Dube, Brevis and these guys to come to form and support Samson,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz. {{/usCountry}}

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Sehwag’s remarks carry weight, as Samson’s unbeaten 115 off just 56 balls against Delhi Capitals helped CSK secure their first points of the season. He followed it up by converting his start once again to score another blistering century against MI, guiding CSK to a competitive total of 207, with the effort complemented by a strong bowling display led by Akeal Hosein.

“Either Samson gets out within 10 runs or he scores big”

Sehwag further praised Samson for his composure despite losing wickets at the other end, highlighting how he adapted his batting style to the match situation and once again took responsibility on his shoulders.

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“Either he gets out within 10 runs or he scores big if a gets a start. It is a good thing that he converts the starts. Regular wickets were falling in this game so he had to play with a little responsibility as well. But it was a brilliant knock. He quietly did his job and it was very smooth,” added Sehwag.

The innings marked Samson’s fifth IPL ton, a significant milestone. However, CSK still have a problem to solve as they look to strengthen their batting unit to support him. With Mhatre ruled out for the rest of this season, the team management will hope players like Shivam Dube and Dewald Brevis, along with their skipper, step up as the season enters a crucial stage.

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