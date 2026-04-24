Hardik Pandya’s captaincy torn to shreds, Irfan Pathan fires ‘do better’ warning after thrashing vs CSK: 'Show courage'

Hardik Pandya is under increasing pressure as Mumbai Indians’ campaign continues to unravel, with only two wins from seven matches. A side that looked formidable on paper, packed with proven match-winners and India T20 World Cup-winning stars like Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, and Pandya himself, was widely tipped as a title favourite before the season began. However, seven games in, they find themselves in a must-win situation, fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The lack of consistency and inability to close out key moments have left the franchise on the back foot at a crucial stage. Hardik Pandya's captaincy has been under the scanner now. (AP)

Against their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians endured a crushing 103-run defeat, their heaviest margin in IPL history, instantly sparking questions over Hardik Pandya’s leadership. The MI skipper has since faced sharp scrutiny for his on-field decision-making, with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan openly highlighting tactical lapses from the Chennai clash. Pathan questioned the timing of key bowling changes and the handling of inexperienced players under pressure, suggesting that the decision-making lacked clarity at crucial stages of the game.

"You (Hardik Pandya) make Krish Bhagat, who is playing his second match, bowl his first over in the 15th or 16th over against a set Sanju Samson. It was a wrong decision. You gave the last over to him, which was again not the right decision. You need to take responsibility and do better as a captain," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

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Adding further weight to the debate around Mumbai Indians’ tactical calls, Pathan also questioned the team’s approach at the toss and in-game strategy during the Wankhede clash.

"The team batting first has won four out of the last six T20 matches at Wankhede, but you wanted to chase here after winning the toss. It is a difficult task to win the toss and say we would bat first, but you will have to show that courage," he added.

The MI skipper is also going through a lean patch with the bat in IPL 2026, managing just 97 runs in six innings at an average of 19.40 and a strike rate of 140.58.

“Hardik has not scored a half-century since 2023” Hardik's dismissal against CSK once again brought his batting struggles into focus, with the MI skipper falling after attempting a high-risk shot under pressure. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan, analysing the innings, also pointed to his lack of form and technical adjustments that have made him vulnerable in testing conditions.

"He hit a big shot straightaway. Yes, MI were under pressure at the time, but you were also searching for form. Hardik has not scored a half-century since 2023. He will need to move his feet when there is some help for the bowlers on the pitch. His stance was also different earlier. Now it has become wider, which gives him a good balance, and he plays really well on pitches that have pace. When there is a slight grip or help, he will have to work on that," he concluded.