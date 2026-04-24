Shashi Tharoor goes gaga over Sanju Samson's heroics, pens poem after Wankhede blitz: ‘He masters the land’

Cricket in India is not just a sport; it’s a religion, and representing the national colours is the dream of every youngster sweating it out on the streets. The Indian Premier League campaign is more like a two-month festival for fans across the nation, and the noise of success on this biggest stage in global franchise cricket goes far beyond cricketing circles. Sanju Samson smashed 101 runs against the Mumbai Indians. (AFP)

The hero of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Sanju Samson, has carried his blistering form into the season for his new franchise, Chennai Super Kings. Despite a rocky start under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and struggles in the batting unit, Samson has repaid the faith shown in him by the team management, who secured him in a bumper deal of INR 18 crores from Rajasthan Royals. His arrival comes with the swap of their long-serving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the other end.

His composure and presence at the crease have carried CSK on multiple occasions, with the latest unbeaten knock off 101 against the Mumbai Indians' ruthless bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, who has endured a relatively underwhelming season so far. The extraordinary innings, which kept CSK’s hopes alive in their push for qualification, drew praise from the political and literary world.

Also Read: Sanju Samson storms toward Virat Kohli milestone with another CSK ton; Bumrah, Hardik light up post-innings scene Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, has also been a long-term mentor and advocate for his fellow Keralite batter. He took to social media to share a poetic tribute celebrating Samson’s breakthrough this year.