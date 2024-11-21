Virender Sehwag’s son Aaryavir smashes double century in Cooch Behar Trophy

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag’s son, Aaryavir, on Thursday, smashed a double century in Delhi's match against Meghalaya in the ongoing Cooch Behar Trophy, at the MCA Cricket Ground in Shillong. The competition is a national four-day cricket tournament for under-19 players held annual by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Aaryavir Sehwag scored scored 200 in Cooch Behar Trophy match

Opting to bat first in the match, which began on Wednesday, Meghalaya posted a 260-run total in the first innings. In reply, on Day 2 of the contest, Delhi took a huge lead of 208 runs at Stumps, for the loss of just two wickets after a sensational 180-run opening stand between Aaryavir and Arnav S Bugga. The latter scored a century before his dismissal, but Aaryavir continued to complete the double century. He remained unbeaten on 200 off 229, laced with 34 boundaries and two sixes as Delhi stood at 48 for two. Dhanya Nakra was the other unbeaten batter, having scored 98 off 91.

Earlier in October, Aaryavir made his debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he scored 49 against Manipur to help Delhi win the match by six wickets.

'My son is already working hard to make the IPL'

Being the son of a legendary cricketer often comes with a challenges, both on and off the field, but Sehwag, speaking in an interview back in 2019, had said that he has put no pressure on his son to follow his footsteps.

“I don’t want to see another Virender Sehwag in them. They can become a Virat Kohli or a Hardik Pandya or MS Dhoni. But they don’t have to [become] cricketers. They are free to choose their careers and we will help them achieve as far as possible. But the bottom line is to become good human beings. That’s non-negotiable,” he said.

Earlier in 2023, Sehwag, however, revealed that his son is already working hard to grab the attention of IPL franchises.

“My son is 15 years old and is already working hard to get a chance to play in the IPL,” he said on Star Sports.

“The IPL has benefited young talent the most. Earlier, nobody got noticed from Ranji Trophy performances and hence couldn’t make it to the Indian team. But now, if you perform well in the IPL and you showcase your talent, then immediately, you get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. Because of the IPL, so many children from smaller states of the country have started taking cricket seriously and try their best to participate in the IPL and strive hard for it,” he added.