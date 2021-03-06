110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag and Tendulkar go berserk as they make a mockery of Bangladesh Legends' target

It rained sixes and fours as Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar rolled the clock backwards to guide India Legends to a resounding 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series T20.

Sehwag and Sachin made a mockery of the 110-run target set by the Bangladesh Legends as India Legends reached home in 10.1 overs with all 10 wickets intact in Raipur.

Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.

India Legends captain, Tendulkar too joined in the action in the next over by hitting two fours off medium pacer Mohammad Shariff.

Sehwag was ruthless in his approach and did not spare even the good balls of Bangladesh bowlers. The Delhi batsman completed his half-century in a typical Sehwag way with a six off seamer Alamgir Kabir.

It was a matter of time that India finished the game after Sehwag completed his milestone. He eventually saw the team through with a shot over the ropes off medium-pacer Khaled Mashud.

Earlier, Bangladesh chose to bat first after winning the toss under lights. But they couldn't live up to their own expectations of batting well on a slow wicket and were folded out for 109 in 19.4 overs. Opener Nazimuddin was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 49 off 33 balls including eight fours and a six followed by Javed Omar (12) and Rajin Saleh (12). The rest of the Bangladesh batsmen fell for single-digit scores.

For India, seamer Vinay Kumar, left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, and Yuvraj Singh took two wickets each. Bangladesh were off to a decent start with both openers Nazimuddin and Omar stitching a 59-run stand for the first wicket. However, once Ojha got the first blood by getting Omar out in the eight over, rest nine wickets fell for 50 runs.

On a slow wicket, the Indian spinners did well to keep the runs in check which resulted in Bangladesh batsmen throwing wickets one after another and eventually ended up making 109.

