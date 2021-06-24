Virender Sehwag shares hilarious 'Mirzapur' meme after India's defeat in the final of World Test Championship

Who says Wasim Jaffer alone is the king of social media? Long before Jaffer started flooring fans with his clever and witty tweets, it was Virender Sehwag who aced the Twitter game on social media with his one-liners and terrific tweets. So, when India lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand by eight runs, it was just a matter of time before Sehwag brought out another gem of a tweet.

It seems as if the former India batsman, who is the country's only twin-triple centurion in Tests, has been getting a hang of things as far as memes are concerned. Shortly after India lost the WTC final, Sehwag took to Twitter and posted a hilarious meme from the hit Amazon Prime show 'Mirzapur' to express his disappointment with the Indian team.

The meme shows Pankaj Tripathi who plays the character 'Akhandanand Tripathi' aka 'Kaleen Bhaiya' speaking to Anjum Sharma who portrays 'Sharad Shukla', one of the antagonists on the show.

Sehwag also congratulated New Zealand for becoming World Champions for the first time. After coming close to winning the World Cup on two consecutive editions in 2015 and 2019, Kane Williamson's men not only ended their two-decade long ICC Trophy drought, but also reached the pinnacle of the Test cricket.

"Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS, absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ," he tweeted.

It was in England less than two years ago that New Zealand endured one of world cricket's biggest heartbreak when they tied with England in the final of the 2019 World Cup at Lord's, but lost the game on boundary count.

Young all-rounder Kyle Jamieson bagged the Player of the Match award for his splendid show with both bat and ball. Jamieson picked up five wickets in the first innings and scored a crucial 21 in the first innings that gave New Zealand a 32-run lead over India. In the second innings, he picked up two more wickets, including that of India skipper Virat Kohli, whom he dismissed twice in the Test.

