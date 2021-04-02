Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh react on 10th anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup win

India’s 2011 World Cup-winning heroes took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the 10th anniversary of India’s historic win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Yuvraj Singh posted two videos on Instagram, Harbhajan Singh shared his thoughts on the same while Virender Sehwag tweeted to express his feelings on Friday.

Exactly 10 years ago on April 2, 2011, India had beaten Sri Lanka in the final to lift the ODI World Cup after a gap of 28 years as they became the first team to win the world event on home soil. MS Dhoni had finished the match with a six, sending a billion people into a frenzy.

“April 2, 2011 - a date that went down in the books because history was created! No words to describe the feeling of national pride that motivated each one of us to push ourselves on and off the field.

“We all stuck together as a unit under our great coach Gary Kirsten who made us believe we had what it takes to become world champions!

“We all wanted to win this World Cup for our country 🇮🇳 and for the master @sachintendulkar who carried the burden of expectations over decades!” said Yuvraj in a video uploaded on Instagram.

Yuvraj, the Player of the tournament for India in that World Cup, who shone with both bat and ball, said it was a complete team effort and heaped praise on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir and Zaheer Khan.

“It was very special for all of us, I can’t really express those emptions in words. There were MS Dhoni, Gambhir’s knocks in the final. Sehwag had some great partnerships throughout with Sachin, who himself was brilliant. Zak (Zaheer Khan) also picked up 20 odd wickets and I also contributed,” Yuvraj added.

The swashbuckling left-hander had uploaded another video with the caption: “Big moments, bigger memories! #Throwback to a decade of fulfilling a billion dreams.”

Harbhajan Singh, who was India’s premier spinner in that 2011 World Cup replied to that video saying “Thank you for winning it for us champion Yuvraj.”

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag too took to Twitter to mark the 10th anniversary of the occasion.

“April 2: 10 years ago , the moment of a lifetime,” Sehwag wrote.

India are yet to win a World Cup since that day. The made it to the 2014 T20 World Cup final but lost to Sri Lanka. The 2013 Champions Trophy is India’s only ICC trophy after the 2011 World Cup triumph.