'Viv Richards met me in the evening and…': Virat Kohli's 'special' Caribbean moment with West Indies legend

Team India returns to action after a month off, with the all-format tour of the West Indies beginning with a Test match at Windsor Park. Coming off a tough loss in the WTC final against Australia, India will want to get their next WTC cycle off to a positive start in the Caribbean, and give themselves a chance at finally winning that trophy in a third consecutive final. The West Indian team will be hungry to get back to winning ways after a tough elimination from the ODI World Cup qualifiers. India will want to begin rectifying the errors of the WTC final, which they hope begins with greater contributions from their batting lineup.

One of Virat Kohli's 'favourite moments' took place in 2016.(AFP)

Virat Kohli has fond memories of playing Test cricket in the Caribbean, with his debut Test match and his maiden Test double-century both coming in the West Indies. Ahead of the series opener starting Wednesday, Kohli revisited some of his favourite memories while touring the West Indies, pointing in particular towards the moments he was able to share with Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic cricketers of all time.

Viv Richards' unforgettable gesture for Virat Kohli

Kohli and Richards have developed a close bond and friendship over the years. They are widely regarded as two of the finest batters of all time in the sport. Kohli scored his double century at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in the first match of the 2016 tour, coming in a very successful year for the then-Indian captain. India would only bat once, as Kohli was joined by R Ashwin, who scored his first overseas Test century in that match in Antigua as well. However, for Kohli, the match is memorable not only for his landmark achievement, but also for what followed.

"My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can't get any better than that," Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports' Follow the Blues show.

Kohli's Test journey began in the West Indies as well, in the 2011 series with the match in Sabina Park in Jamaica. He will look to leave a mark this tour as well, adding to his mountain of runs and getting India off to a good start in this WTC cycle. Attention will then shift to the ODI series, as preparations for the World Cup later this year begin to heat up.

