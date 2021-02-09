IND USA
Home / Cricket / Vivo may transfer IPL title rights; Dream11, Unacademy in contention
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
File photo of IPL Trophy(Twitter)
cricket

Vivo may transfer IPL title rights; Dream11, Unacademy in contention

Dream11 had been the IPL title sponsors for the 2020 edition, winning the rights for 222 crore, which was nearly half ( 440 crore) of what Vivo was paying annually for a five-year deal.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:32 PM IST

Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo, which had suspended its IPL title sponsorship rights for 2020 edition, is eyeing an exit from the Indian Premier League by transferring its rights to interested bidders, which may include fantasy gaming platform Dream11 and edu-tech start-up Unacademy.

Dream11 had been the IPL title sponsors for the 2020 edition, winning the rights for 222 crore, which was nearly half ( 440 crore) of what Vivo was paying annually for a five-year deal.

It is understood that in the prevailing situation when Sino-India geo-political relations are in a sensitive state, Vivo understands that it's not prudent to continue the association with two years still left.

"It's almost final that Vivo will exit the IPL title sponsorship deal by mutual consent with the board. It was suspended for the 2020 edition. However there is a clause which allows them to transfer their pending liabilities as one-time title sponsors on the new winner. If board agrees on principle, it can happen," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With IPL set for 9 or 10-team expansion in 2022, it is expected that the new bidder will get at least a three-year title sponsorship rights.

"Dream11 and Unacademy will place their offers to Vivo. Unacademy in any case is an associate sponsor and they are ready to offer a higher amount in order to acquire the rights from Vivo," an industry insider tracking developments said.

It is learnt that MPL, which is Indian team's kit sponsors may not be allowed to bid for title sponsorship as Dream11 has been a title partner and will get what they call in sponsorship parlance "category exclusivity".

BCCI brass are expecting that a clearer picture might emerge by the weekend once Vivo gets a concrete final offer.

"Look, Vivo paid approximately 440 crore ( 2190 crore for 5 years). Now if BCCI invites bids, just like last year when Dream11 paid 222 crore, it might increase but can't be doubled. But if there is a transfer of rights, the old amount could be matched or even bettered," the source said.

The IPL will have a mini-auction on February 18 in Chennai with a maximum of 61 slots up for the grabs.

"Since the title rights transfer will take some time, the Vivo logo is expected to be used during the February 18 auction."

Copy

