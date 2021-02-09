Vivo may transfer IPL title rights; Dream11, Unacademy in contention
Chinese mobile manufacturing company Vivo, which had suspended its IPL title sponsorship rights for 2020 edition, is eyeing an exit from the Indian Premier League by transferring its rights to interested bidders, which may include fantasy gaming platform Dream11 and edu-tech start-up Unacademy.
Dream11 had been the IPL title sponsors for the 2020 edition, winning the rights for ₹222 crore, which was nearly half ( ₹440 crore) of what Vivo was paying annually for a five-year deal.
It is understood that in the prevailing situation when Sino-India geo-political relations are in a sensitive state, Vivo understands that it's not prudent to continue the association with two years still left.
"It's almost final that Vivo will exit the IPL title sponsorship deal by mutual consent with the board. It was suspended for the 2020 edition. However there is a clause which allows them to transfer their pending liabilities as one-time title sponsors on the new winner. If board agrees on principle, it can happen," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
With IPL set for 9 or 10-team expansion in 2022, it is expected that the new bidder will get at least a three-year title sponsorship rights.
"Dream11 and Unacademy will place their offers to Vivo. Unacademy in any case is an associate sponsor and they are ready to offer a higher amount in order to acquire the rights from Vivo," an industry insider tracking developments said.
It is learnt that MPL, which is Indian team's kit sponsors may not be allowed to bid for title sponsorship as Dream11 has been a title partner and will get what they call in sponsorship parlance "category exclusivity".
BCCI brass are expecting that a clearer picture might emerge by the weekend once Vivo gets a concrete final offer.
"Look, Vivo paid approximately ₹440 crore ( ₹2190 crore for 5 years). Now if BCCI invites bids, just like last year when Dream11 paid ₹222 crore, it might increase but can't be doubled. But if there is a transfer of rights, the old amount could be matched or even bettered," the source said.
The IPL will have a mini-auction on February 18 in Chennai with a maximum of 61 slots up for the grabs.
"Since the title rights transfer will take some time, the Vivo logo is expected to be used during the February 18 auction."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He will hit one or two 100s': Laxman lauds Kohli's batting in 2nd innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Reminded me of impact Flintoff had in 2005 Ashes Test': Root lauds Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Maybe they’ll bring him in place of Nadeem or Sundar’: Gavaskar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pant could make things interesting': Root on why he England not declare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Highlights: India crumble as England soar to 1-0 series lead
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Laxman gives huge compliment to James Anderson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo may transfer IPL title rights; Dream11, Unacademy in contention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox