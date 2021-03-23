India vs England: 'Good balance,' VVS Laxman gives his verdict on India's playing XI in 1st ODI

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes India have put together a balanced side in the first ODI against England and can beat the World Champions on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Skipper Virat Kohli made a bold choice, giving debuts to allrounder Krunal Pandya and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and India's new batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav missed out, with India going with tried and tested batting line-up of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.

Rahul was designated to the keeping duties, while Kuldeep Yadav also made a return to the playing XI, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal in the spinners among the ranks.

Speaking on Star Sports after the team announcement, Laxman said: "Yes, India can challenge the world champions with this line-up. There is a lot of experience and exuberance in that batting line-up.

"They have experience in form of Dhawan, Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul. Opportunity for Krunal Pandya," he added.

"In the bowling line-up, there is also good balance, and also variety. There is Kuldeep Yadav, who can show, who would be looking to make an impact. Prasidh Krishna, what a great opportunity for him to represent the country. Truly, truly a future star for our country," he further said.

"It's a good balance. It's just about posting at least 50 runs more than the par score, and then you can put pressure on England," Laxman signed off.

