Home / Cricket / India vs England: 'Good balance,' VVS Laxman gives his verdict on India's playing XI in 1st ODI
cricket

India vs England: 'Good balance,' VVS Laxman gives his verdict on India's playing XI in 1st ODI

India vs England 1st ODI: Skipper Virat Kohli made a bold choice, giving debuts to allrounder Krunal Pandya and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:32 PM IST
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes India have put together a balanced side in the first ODI against England and can beat the World Champions on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Skipper Virat Kohli made a bold choice, giving debuts to allrounder Krunal Pandya and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and India's new batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav missed out, with India going with tried and tested batting line-up of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI - LIVE!

Rahul was designated to the keeping duties, while Kuldeep Yadav also made a return to the playing XI, joining Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal in the spinners among the ranks.

Speaking on Star Sports after the team announcement, Laxman said: "Yes, India can challenge the world champions with this line-up. There is a lot of experience and exuberance in that batting line-up.

"They have experience in form of Dhawan, Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul. Opportunity for Krunal Pandya," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shafali regains top spot in ICC T20 rankings

IPL 2021: West Indies duo Andre Russell, Sunil Narine arrive in India

Virat must learn to accept criticism with calmness and maturity: Manjrekar

India playing XI for first ODI: KL Rahul included, debuts for Krunal and Prasidh

"In the bowling line-up, there is also good balance, and also variety. There is Kuldeep Yadav, who can show, who would be looking to make an impact. Prasidh Krishna, what a great opportunity for him to represent the country. Truly, truly a future star for our country," he further said.

"It's a good balance. It's just about posting at least 50 runs more than the par score, and then you can put pressure on England," Laxman signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england

Related Stories

cricket

Virat Kohli quotes lines from Hindi song when asked about KL Rahul's performance

UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP