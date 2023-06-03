‘Waiting for Abibas jersey for 300’: Fans take dig at Adidas over Team India's newly launched kit price

The Indian cricket team's newly launched kit has created quite a buzz on social, with many calling it the "best jersey". However, a section of fans have shown dissatisfaction over the price, and took no time to call out the same on Twitter.

Adidas India had revealed the new jerseys on Friday.(Twitter/CricSubhayan)

As per multiple tweets, the original jerseys are priced at ₹4999 each, while the ODI replicas was mentioned to be ₹2,999. The ODI fan jersey is listed at ₹999 each.

However, fans were quick to point out that if we purchase the ripped off version from any stadiums across India one can get as much as 50 for the same price. Here are a few reactions:

Adidas India had revealed the new jerseys on Friday. The sporting giants have penned a five-year contract with the BCCI in May, which runs till 2028.

“An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jerseys," Adidas India said while revealing the jerseys for all three formats — T20, one-day international (ODI), and Test cricket.

The company has released a dark blue jersey without collar for T20; a light blue jersey with collar for ODI; and a white jersey for Test cricket.

“This is our moment to present cricket to the world with high-quality performance products for our athletes. We look forward to creating moments with our consumers through the most celebrated sport in India. Adidas truly believes in the potential of cricket in India and through this partnership with BCCI we will accelerate growth," Neelendra Singh, GM, Adidas India, said.

