Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Waking up to the sun': Dinesh Karthik tweets positive weather update from Southampton ahead of start of WTC final
cricket

'Waking up to the sun': Dinesh Karthik tweets positive weather update from Southampton ahead of start of WTC final

World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand: Dinesh Karthik provided fans what promises to be the tweet of the day, as he posted a bright and sunny picture of the Ageas Bowl.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Things are looking bright and sunny at The Ageas Bowl. (Dinesh Karthik/Twitter)

After the opening day of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was washed out in Southampton Day 2 promises to be a bright affair, literally. In what should come as wonderful news to cricket fans, the weather at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton looks sunny, the confirmation of which was given by India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is in England for commentary duties.

Karthik provided fans what promises to be the tweet of the day, as he posted a bright and sunny picture of the Ageas Bowl, indication no weather fears on Saturday. Even though there may be some passing showers later in the day, the WTC final is set to finally get underway at the Ageas Bowl. "Waking up to the sun," Karthik tweeted with a picture of the Ageas Bowl half covered in shadows, even though dark clouds lurked in the background.

Also Read | 'The toss hasn't happened yet': Steyn says India 'more than welcome' to make changes to Playing XI for WTC final vs NZ

Fortunately, the outfield looked dry and there were no covers on the pitch. After incessant rain in the city Thursday onward, plenty of water had accumulated through the day yesterday. On Friday, it rained more than it stopped, meaning that the outfield was left soaking wet. Even the Super Sopper had had enough after a while. But thankfully, Saturday promises to be different experience altogether.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, WTC Final, Southampton weather: Forecast good for first-half on Day 2

The first-half of the day looks good, with sun and clouds playing hide and seek, and although initially there were chances of rain in the afternoon session as well, those have been replaced with better forecasts. However, the evening session is where things can turn a bit tricky. There could be the occasional passing shower but then again, it's not expected to be a lengthy spell.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP