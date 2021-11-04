Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘Wall of Motivation’: Day after Dravid's appointment as IND coach, CSK pay tribute to batting stalwart, share old speech
cricket

‘Wall of Motivation’: Day after Dravid's appointment as IND coach, CSK pay tribute to batting stalwart, share old speech

Rahul Dravid will take charge for two year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. 
Screengrab of the video shared by Chennai Super Kings 
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 12:45 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

A day after Rahul Dravid's appointment as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, Chennai Super Kings paid tribute to the batting stalwart. The Indian Premier League franchise, which won the latest edition of the tournament, shared a video of Dravid addressing a gathering from the time when he was the coach of India U-19 and A teams. 

In the video, Dravid is heard talking about soaking up the pressure as a cricketer, which he feels is an essential part of becoming successful in the sport.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s official? I had no idea': Rohit Sharma's first response to Rahul Dravid's appointment as India head coach 

“From the new coach's pages of passion. Wall of Motivation,” wrote CSK while sharing the three-minute long clip on social media. 

RELATED STORIES

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take the reign from Ravi Shastri after the conclusion of the World Cup.

Dravid will take charge for a two-year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. The team will play three T20Is and two Tests. 

Dravid, who has been a key member in the Indian cricketing setup, has accumulated over 10,000 runs in both the formats. After hanging his boots, the 48-year-old coached the India's U-19 and A teams and is also credited for delivering young talent while serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul dravid chennai super kings
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rashid Khan says big defeat to India won't make much of a difference

VVS, others congratulate Rahul Dravid after appointment as new India coach 

Wasim, Waqar react to conspiracy theories after India's big win vs Afghanistan 

Umpire Michael Gough withdrawn from T20 World Cup after bio-bubble breach
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP