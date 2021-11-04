‘It’s official? I had no idea': Rohit Sharma's first response to Rahul Dravid's appointment as India head coach

Rohit Sharma was only made aware about the legendary Rahul Dravid's appointment as the Indian men's cricket team head coach after this T20 World Cup in the press conference after the India vs Afghanistan Super 12, Group 2 encounter in Abu Dhabi. One shouldn't blame Rohit for being caught off guard when asked to react on Dravid taking over from Ravi Shastri as India head coach from the home series against New Zealand as when BCCI made the official announcement, Rohit was busy bringing India's World Cup campaign back on track with a blistering partnership with KL Rahul on Wednesday night.

“Yeah, is it official? Obviously, we were playing the game, so I had no idea,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference after India's 66-run win against Afghanistan.

The opening batter, whos is pitted as the frontrunner to take over from Virat Kohli as India's T20I skipper post this World Cup, congratulated Dravid and said the team is looking forward to work with the former India captain.

Congratulations to him for coming back but in a different capacity in the Indian team. We look forward to working with him. He's a stalwart of Indian cricket, and it'll be nice working with him in the future," said Rohit, who scored 74 and put together 140-run opening stand with Rahul to help India post the highest total - 210 - of this World Cup so far.

Earlier, Dravid said that he is honoured to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik and RP Singh on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men).

Dravid will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. "It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward," said Dravid in a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19, and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential," he added.

The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on October 26 to appoint Ravi Shastri's successor, whose term gets over after the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia (2018-19) and followed it with another series win in 2020-21. India was also the first team to win all five T20Is in a bilateral series when it blanked New Zealand 5-0. Under Shastri and his team's guidance, India won all their seven Test series at home.