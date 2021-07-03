Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Want him to play all six matches in Sri Lanka': VVS Laxman backs India youngster to make T20 World Cup squad

Suryakumar Yadav has been an integral part of Mumbai Indians and Mumbai's domestic team for many years now, but he received a chance to represent India only this year, when he was picked in the squad for the limited-overs series against England.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST
File image of VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has backed young India batsman Suryakumar Yadav to be included in the squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup which will begin from October 17th this year and will be played in the UAE. Speaking before the start of India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Laxman said that he wants Suryakumar to play all six games in the series.

The right-hander impressed in the T20I series, scoring at a quick pace in the shortest format, and immediately put his name in the hat for selection for the T20I World Cup.

But his insipid performance in the first phase of IPL 2021 has left a few questions surrounding him. Laxman feels that playing at the international level will boost Suryakumar's confidence.

"This is a great opportunity. I just want him [Yadav] to play all the 6 matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is because he is someone who can definitely walk into the T20 World Cup squad, as far as I am concerned," Laxman said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"So I just want him to go and gain the confidence of scoring runs even at the international level," he added.

"Both of them [Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan] capitalized those opportunities. I was really excited the way Suryakumar Yadav batted at No.3," he further said.

"The kind of freedom, the first scoring shot in international cricket and that too against a quality fast bowler like Jofra Archer, to hit him for a six over fine-leg shows the kind of confidence and the skill and the talent he possesses, he signed off.

