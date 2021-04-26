'Want to support them during these tough times': R Ashwin pulls out of IPL 2021 to help family fight against Covid 19

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday to support his family amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Ashwin, in a tweet, announced his decision, after DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Super-Over of the season. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

"I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin wrote in a tweet.

The off-spinner added that he may return if the situation in the country improves in the following weeks.

"I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," Ashwin wrote.

DC responded to Ashwin's decision and extended full support to him and his family.

"Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99 Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," the franchise tweeted.

Former crickters Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha also sent their best wishes to Ashwin. "Go well Ash. Hope your family and the whole situation in the country gets better soon," Pathan wrote.

"Stay strong ash! Wishing everyone back home a speedy recovery," Ojha added.

Ashwin has played 77 Tests in a 10-year international career as well as 111 ODIs and 46 T20 Internationals. He has 409 Test wickets, one of just 16 bowlers in history to break the 400-mark.

(With agency inputs)