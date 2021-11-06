‘Want to win multiple World Cups for India and create history’: KL Rahul

Indian opener KL Rahul on Friday expressed his ambition to win the World Cup for India and create history. Rahul is presently part of the Indian squad participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a 20-second clip of Rahul's interview where he talked about India's historic 2011 World Cup win under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and the influence it had on him as a budding cricketer back then.

"Growing up, I watched the 2011 World Cup at home, that's when we won the World Cup and things changed for me. From that day on, I was like, this is what I want to do. I want to win a World Cup for my country, win one or two or three and be part of the world cup and create history," he said. +

The ongoing ICC tournament is Rahul's second World Cup appearance for India having previously appeared in the 2019 edition of the 50-over tournament in England.

Rahul slammed an 18-ball fifty on Friday in Dubai helping India chase down Scotland's 86-run target in just 6.3 overs to take their net run rate above Afghanistan and New Zealand.

India began their campaign with a 10-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan before losing to New Zealand. However, they bounced back strongly to beat Afghanistan by 66 runs and Scotland by 8 wickets to boost their net run rate and keep semifinal hopes alive and Rahul scored half-centuries in both the matches.