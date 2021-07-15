'Want to win this series for India': Prithvi Shaw wants to 'grab opportunity' in Sri Lanka

India opener Prithvi Shaw saw a drop in form in 2020. The right-handed batsman, after going through a dry patch in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, was picked in the Test squad in Australia. But Shaw's performance in the Adelaide Test left a lot to be desired and he was not picked in the playing XI for the remaining games.

But despite facing criticism, Shaw returned to form in domestic tournaments in 2021, and then also performed in the IPL 2021 for Delhi Capitals, before the tournament was suspended.

Shaw's string of solid performances led to him being included in the squad traveling to Sri Lanka for the upcoming limited-overs series, and now with the upcoming T20I World Cup in mind, the 21-year-old wishes to grab the opportunity with both hands.

"If you ask me personally, obviously, I need to grab this opportunity as well because I have got this opportunity after a long time. So that is what is there in my mind," Prithvi Shaw said on the Star Sports show "Follow the Blues".

"When I play for India or any team, I always put the team forward. So obviously, I want to win this series for India," he added.

Shaw further opened up on the bond between him and Shikhar Dhawan who will be leading the team in Sri Lanka.

"I and Shikhi bhai are opening for the Delhi Capitals, we were good friends before that as well, but after that our bonding has become better because off the field also we spent quite a lot of time with each other, whether it was dinner or chilling in his room," Shaw said.

"We used to talk a lot and because of that, that bond was seen on the wicket as well. We used to speak a lot about cricket there as well, off the field or in between overs. It is enjoyable to bat alongside him," he further revealed.

The India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 18th.