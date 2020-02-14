‘Wanted to look sexy for girls’: KKR star Andre Russell reveals why he ignored knee injury

cricket

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:11 IST

West Indies powerhouse Andre Russell has garnered massive popularity over the years in India because of his numerous match-winning innings for Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. The allrounder is regarded as one of the finest T20I players in the world, despite facing injury woes throughout his career. In a recent interview to Gulf News, Russell opened up on his poor choices regarding his fitness and cautioned youngsters to not make the same mistakes again.

In the interview, Russell talked about the knee pain which he started feeling since he was 23-years old and revaled that he chose to not work on the same, and instead relied on painkillers to treat it. “Those who want to be another Russell should never do what happened to m. he When I was 23 or 24 I began to get knee pain. If I had someone tell me: ‘Look Russ, you should get your knee stronger by keep doing these simple exercises,’ I would have been pain free from my knees and hopefully I wouldn’t have to have had surgery. Unfortunately, at 23 you are fearless, and I used to ignore that pain and I always gave it a quick fix by taking pain killers and kept running,” he said.

Also read: ‘Lahore attack provided me with perspective about life’: Kumar Sangakkara

“By the time I reached my late twenties, I started feeling the pain like I never felt before. The wear and tear began to show up. If I was doing those strengthening exercises like training of the legs and doing the right things, I would have been fitter,” the 31-year-old added.

He further expressed regret that he continued to work on his upper body at the gym as he wanted to impress the girls. “I used to go to the gym and just work only on my abs and my shoulders because I wanted to look sexy for the girls. At the end of the day being sexy and then your legs being weak, don’t work. So it is very important to have a complete work out of the body. I could have done more wonders had I worked on my legs too,” he said.

Also read: Royal Challengers Bangalore launches new logo ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

“I have been struggling with my knees and I cannot really get to do what I want to do in the middle but still I can stand and hit the balls for fours and sixes,” he further said.

The hard-hitting allrounder was retained by KKR for the upcoming season of IPL. The right-hander smashed 510 runs and picked up 11 wickets in 14 games for KKR in the previous season of the T20 tournament.