‘Was told I won't be opening only after reaching Zimbabwe...': India veteran opens up about axing, selector replies

Robin Uthappa saw a fair share of comebacks and role changes in his international career. He started out as an out-and-out opening batter but with the advent of IPL, he slowly started to evolve as a player and added new skills to his game. He started to keep wickets regularly in the IPL and also played a different role of batting lower down the order as a power-hitter for teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sahara Pune Warriors. His fortunes changed when he moved to Kolkata Knight Riders and had a couple of stellar seasons opening the batting with Gautam Gambhir. He even made a comeback to the Indian limited-overs sides on the back of his IPL numbers.

Uthappa's batting position in ODIs, however, was never the same. The emergence of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan meant, there was no scope for anyone else to open the batting. Uthappa had to be content with batting in the middle order, where the right-hander didn't find the desired success in the limited opportunities that he got.

It was in the Zimbabwe tour of 2015 where Uthappa was picked as the specialist wicketkeeper-batter. He knew this was going to be his final opportunity to cement his spot in the Indian side. But to his surprise, he was once again asked to bat in the middle order by the team management.

Seven years later, Uthappa, who was in Zimbabwe again but this time as a broadcaster, revealed how he felt about the team management's call.

"I was told I'm gonna be batting down the order only after we reached there (Zimbabwe). I said 'oh I've got to realign myself' as I was preparing to open the innings," Uthappa said on Sony Sports Network.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the captain of the Indian side in that tour and Murali Vijay were India's openers in the three ODIs while Uthappa mostly batting at number 5.

Interestingly, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim, who was a part of the selection committee back then, was also present in the expert panel when Uthappa shared his thoughts. "Yes Robin, we were looking at you as a backup wicket-keeping option," he said.

Uthappa's Zimbabwe tour, however didn't go according to plans, and he never go to play for India again. The Karanataka cricketer still continues to be an important part of the Chennai Super Kings line-up in the IPL.

