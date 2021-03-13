Home / Cricket / India vs England: Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow engage in heated exchange; umpire Nitin Menon intervenes - WATCH
cricket

India vs England: Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow engage in heated exchange; umpire Nitin Menon intervenes - WATCH

India vs England: The spat between the two players took place after Dawid Malan chipped a delivery from Sundar and the latter went for a catch on his follow-through.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
The umpire Nitin Menon intervenes as England's Jonny Bairstow and India's Washington Sundar argue.(REUTERS)

Team India on Friday suffered a crushing 8-wicket defeat against England in the 1st T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the fans witnessed how the touring party outclassed the strong-looking home side, there was another incident that caught everyone’s attention.

All-rounder Washington Sundar was involved in a heated moment with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during England’s chase. The incident happened during the 14th over after Dawid Malan chipped a delivery from Sundar and the latter went for a catch on his follow-through.

Also read: Brad Hogg slams Chakravarthy, Tewatia for failing fitness test

The all-rounder couldn’t grab the ball as it hit Bairstow on the helmet as he was trying to get back in the crease.

Miffed over the missed opportunity, Sundar had a go at Bairstow as both of them exchanged a few words. Before the scenes could get more intense, on-field umpire Nitin Menon barged in and normalized the situation.

Check out the video:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chahal surpasses Bumrah, becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20I

IPL 2021: Damien Wright appointed Punjab Kings' bowling coach

Shreyas Iyer opens up on change in batting position in 1st T20I vs England

The extraordinary longevity of Mithali

Prior to this incident, the hosts struggled to score freely before Shreyas Iyer showed the way with a dogged 67-run knock that took Virat Kohli's men to 124 for seven at the Narendra Modi stadium.

In reply, Jason Roy scored a well-calculated 49-run knock and stitched a 72-run opening wicket stand with Jos Buttler (28), ending any hopes that the Indians harboured of getting back in the game. England overhauled the target with ease in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

cricket

ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad

UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:26 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP