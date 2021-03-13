'Don't have dedication to play international cricket': Brad Hogg slams Chakravarthy, Tewatia for failing fitness test
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg is unimpressed with the fact that Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia have failed to pass the fitness test for India ahead of the England T20Is and will miss out on the high-profile series. Mystery spinner Chakravarthy and batsman Tewatia failed to clear one of the two norms that comprise the fitness test, which means their chances of playing the five T20Is are as good as gone.
Ahead of the first T20I between India and England, Virat Kohli sent out a firm message saying fitness is something that cannot be compromised, and Hogg, in agreement with the India captain, pointed out how youngsters cannot afford to let such chances slip.
"The standards of fitness for India have been there for a couple of years now. All players around India know what to expect. The goal post hasn't changed. You've got to take your opportunity when it comes, and when it comes, you can't be left out like this," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.
"So, these two particular players, because they haven't shown up with the fitness standards of India, it shows that they don't have the dedication of what it takes to play international cricket."
This is the second time in four months that Chakravarthy came close to realising his dream of playing for India, only to miss it by a whisker. Named in India's T20I squad for the tour of Australia, Chakravarthy injured himself, suffering a labrum tear. Although the injury did not affect his bowling arm, it did have an impact on his throwing arm. Hogg feels this could have been the last opportunity for Chakravarthy and Tewatia and sent out a message to all the youngsters out there.
"This could be their last opportunity. So youngsters out there, no matter what you're doing in life, make sure if you're going for an opportunity – work, cricket, or any other sport – you know what the standards are expected of you when you show up for that first hour of work. And these two particular players haven't shown up in the first hour of work in prime condition and this could be their last opportunity," Hogg added.
Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
