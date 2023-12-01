Washington Sundar replaces Axar Patel, 2 star pacers set for return: India's predicted XI vs Australia in 4th T20I

Aiming to bag a series-clinching victory, India face Australia in the fourth T20I of their five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur. After trailing 0-2, the visitors staged a comeback to claim victory in the third T20I, and give themselves a fighting chance. Chasing 223 runs, Australia cruised to 225/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten century by Glenn Maxwell (104*). Meanwhile, Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets for the home side. Initially, India posted 222/3 in 20 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad (123*) also hammering an unbeaten ton. For the visitors, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson and Aaron Hardie took a wicket each.

India's Washington Sundar during a practice session.(BCCI-X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the fourth T20I, India will be expected to field the same playing XI, except for some minor changes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gaikwad will open for the home side, and will be looking to put in a good batting display. Unlike his opening partner, Jaiswal has been erratic, scoring only 80 runs in this series, and he will be looking to post a big score. Meanwhile, Gaikwad got a ton in the previous game and is also the highest run-scorer in this series, with 181 runs in three matches.

Ishan Kishan will bat at no. 3, and will be hoping to recover from his five-ball duck. The MI star began the series on a strong note, but disappointed in the previous T20I. He will be looking to form a strong partnership with no. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer, who will be returning to action after getting World Cup rest. At no. 5, we will see Suryakumar Yadav, who is captaining India in the ongoing series, in the absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who have been rested. The veteran is in confident form, and is also the third highest run-scorer in this series, with 138 runs in three fixtures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh will once again don the finisher role and bat at no. 6. All-rounder Washinton Sundar is expected to replace Axar Patel for a straight swap, and will add more batting depth. His spin abilities will also come in handy.

Meanwhile, the tailenders will consist of Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Kumar, who will replace Prasidh Krishna. Chahar’s selection will see him replace Avesh Khan in the line-up. On the other hand, Australia will have an entirely new XI in the fixture, as six of their World Cup squad members have been let go.

India’s predicted XI for fourth T20I vs Australia-

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Middle and top-order: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c)

Power-hitter: Rinku Singh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All-rounder: Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma

Spinner: Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON