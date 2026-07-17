Washington Sundar ruled out of the third and final ODI at Lord’s; Kuldeep Yadav’s chances brighten up

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third and last ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday. Sundar picked up a hamstring injury during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. His innings lasted a total of five deliveries and he also received medical treatment before falling to Saqib Mahmood. India needed Sundar to build a partnership with Shreyas Iyer after the departure of Virat Kohli in the previous over, the 32nd of the innings.

Washington Sundar struggled during his five-ball innings. (AFP)

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Thanks to his injury, Sundar was not as nimble, and Mahmood took full advantage of that with a short-pitched delivery that nicked his glove on its way to wicketkeeper Jos Butter. Now that Sundar has been ruled out of the final game of the series, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to get his first game of the series. Over the last few days many cricket pundits have been vocal about how Kuldeep can make a difference in these conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Sundar’s 52 not out off 63 balls (4 fours and 1 six) were crucial to India winning the first game at Edgbaston and taking a 1-0 lead. Chasing 259 to win, India were in a bit of a spot of bother in the 26th over as captain Shubman Gill went back to the dugout, retired-hurt on 80. Sundar joined Shreyas Iyer, but off the last ball of the 27th over, India’s T20 captain was sent back by a direct throw from Harry Brook. In the next over, KL Rahul was gone after he played on off the bowling of Josh Tongue. At 160/4, India looked in deep trouble, but Sundar and the next batter Axar Patel played with great discipline thereafter. Both scored unbeaten fifties to take India to what eventually turned out to be a comfortable victory in the 46th over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sundar’s 52 not out off 63 balls (4 fours and 1 six) were crucial to India winning the first game at Edgbaston and taking a 1-0 lead. Chasing 259 to win, India were in a bit of a spot of bother in the 26th over as captain Shubman Gill went back to the dugout, retired-hurt on 80. Sundar joined Shreyas Iyer, but off the last ball of the 27th over, India’s T20 captain was sent back by a direct throw from Harry Brook. In the next over, KL Rahul was gone after he played on off the bowling of Josh Tongue. At 160/4, India looked in deep trouble, but Sundar and the next batter Axar Patel played with great discipline thereafter. Both scored unbeaten fifties to take India to what eventually turned out to be a comfortable victory in the 46th over. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Harshit Rana had to pull out of the ODIs after he picked up a hamstring injury during the preceding T20I series. Shivam Dube was not part of the original squad either. He replaced the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. The third ODI at the iconic Lord’s will start at 3:30 pm (IST), and India will be desperate to win that game, having lost seven out of nine games on the ongoing tour of the UK. Prior to the ODI series, they lost two T20Is to minnows Ireland and conceded four more to England, with one being a washout. The three-ODI series is presently tied at 1-1 with England claiming the Cardiff game by four wickets.