IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur: In an elite league, and loving it
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur: In an elite league, and loving it

India's seventh-wicket pair hit fifties and raised a partnership of 123 to lead the fightback in the Brisbane Test, displaying the confidence gained from IPL stints.
READ FULL STORY
By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST

Young cricketers with the dream of playing for India know what it means to get a Test cap. All anonymity will vanish overnight as they are accorded pride of place in a cricket-mad nation’s consciousness. One must shed butterflies in the stomach and make it count, though a debut away from home, that too in daunting Australia, can ask too much of a newcomer.

On Sunday, the latest—the other making amends for a forgettable debut in 2018—looked at home, in Australia’s fortress that is Gabba, and against Test cricket’s best bowling attack at present.

Washington Sundar, the debutant, and Shardul Thakur, in his second Test, knew they were not even second choices on this tour. They also know once Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja report fit, they would be back in the reserves.

Sunday though was about living in the moment, like seasoned campaigners than rookies. Indian cricket had gone from big city-centric players to a hinterland brigade led by MS Dhoni; Sundar and Thakur seemed to embody the confidence and awareness IPL has helped instill in the current set.

Australia have been stunned by India’s fringe players in this series. And the world’s best bowling attack looking to go for the kill on the fastest pitch on the tour was halted by the seventh-wicket pair that took the fight to the opposition from a seemingly hopeless 186/6.

Rarely has a domestic player drafted into the team at the last minute showed he belongs at the highest level. Australia is often about intimidation and meek surrenders.

Take the 1999 tour. As India were beaten by massive margins in all three Tests, nervousness in MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi, Hrishikesh Kanitkar and Vijay Bharadwaj, picked as back-up for Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, was evident.

In the second Test at MCG, Tendulkar got a majestic hundred, Ganguly made 31. At No.6 was Kanitkar with Prasad in next. They made 11 and 6 runs, looking so out of place. In the final Test, No. 6 Kanitkar and No.7 Vijay Bharadwaj made 10 and 3. Prasad, pushed to open, made five. In the second innings, Prasad made 3, Kanitkar 8 and Bharadwaj at No. 11 didn’t score a run. Gandhi, in the first Test, fell for four and zero. Prasad got 14 and 11. For all four, it was the last series of their careers.

Ricky Ponting played in that series; he predicted India will lose all four Tests after the 36 at Adelaide. But the calm assurance of No. 8 Thakur and No.7 Sundar at the crease was a breath of fresh air. India faced a huge first innings deficit in reply to Australia’s 369, but the seventh-wicket partnership almost got India level.

The mindset change has been stunning on this tour and experts see the IPL impact on how Sundar and Thakur soaked in the pressure. “For the last seven-eight years I’m part of IPL and see so many youngsters doing well at the highest level,” said former India batsman Pravin Amre, an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals.

“They are sharing the dressing room with the legends of the game. That really improves their confidence. They believe they belong at that level. I compare myself with these players, and we suffered due to that. We used to respect the players, but sometimes it became a complex. The current players believe in themselves,” said Amre, who played 11 Tests in the 1990s.

Playing for high-profile franchises—Thakur is with Chennai Super Kings and Sundar is in Royal Challengers Bangalore—has its own pressure and they have benefitted. “Both are in teams where big leaders (MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli) are there, they know the expectations. They are not the main players in their teams, so have limited opportunities. They got a support role. You can’t survive in a top IPL team unless you have the attitude; that is what IPL has done. Pushing yourself when the chips are down,” said Amre, who was Mumbai Ranji Trophy coach when Thakur made his debut in 2012.

“You have to adjust to play with the red ball, you can't play like you do in white-ball cricket. You need game awareness, and that is where they have done well.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Live
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne of Australia during day four of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 18, 2021. AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT(via REUTERS)
Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne of Australia during day four of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 18, 2021. AAP Image/Darren England via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT(via REUTERS)
cricket

IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4 Live: Australia lose eighth wicket, Starc departs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:15 AM IST
IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score, Day 4 Latest Updates: Australia have lost seven wickets at tea and have extended their lead to over 250. Follow Updates from India vs Australia Test Match.
READ FULL STORY
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

'Why hasn't he done certain things?' Shane Warne on Tim Paine's captaincy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking ahead of the play on Day 4 of the Test, Warne said that Paine has not done a few things he should have done as a captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian supporters wave flags during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
Indian supporters wave flags during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

India-origin Australian businessman recalls 'ugly and blatant' racism at SCG

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:49 AM IST
India vs Australia: The Indian cricket team had filed an official complaint of racist taunts directed at some of the players by the fans during the Sydney Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Indian performance analyst with SA denied visa for PAK series, to work from home

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:27 AM IST
As per a report from Indian Express, Prasanna Agoram, who has been a member of Proteas' think tank for the past 11 years, was told by South African team management that he was denied VISA for the tour due to "security protocols"
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

‘His style of play allows bowler to hone in on dinner plate,’ Moody on Pujara

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:02 AM IST
India vs Australia: On Sunday, Pujara got a start, getting to 25 before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood out caught behind, and hence failing to cash in on a start.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
File image of Ricky Ponting.(Getty Images)
cricket

Australia lacked aggression, they bowled the way India wanted them to: Ponting

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Ponting said the Australia fast bowlers - Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood - should have attacked the Indian lower-order with more short-pitched deliveries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Washington Sundar (R) is congratulated by Shardul Thakur (L) after reaching his half century during day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
India's Washington Sundar (R) is congratulated by Shardul Thakur (L) after reaching his half century during day three of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 17, 2021. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --(AFP)
cricket

Almost as if Kohli, Tendulkar were batting: Manjrekar on Shardul, Sundar

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
India vs Australia: The two cricketers, who added a gritty 123-run partnership for India’s seventh wicket have garnered praise from all corners, including the likes of Virat Kohli, Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden, Tom Moody and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur of India is clean bowled by Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 17, 2021. (via REUTERS)
Shardul Thakur of India is clean bowled by Pat Cummins of Australia during day three of the fourth test match between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, January 17, 2021. (via REUTERS)
cricket

Shardul reveals what head coach Shastri told him before walking out to bat

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST
India vs Australia: Although this is Thakur's second Test for India, it is effectively his first given he was out injured after bowling only 10 balls on his Test debut.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
India's Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar during a fourth test match between India and Australia, in Gabba on Sunday. (BCCI/ANI Photo)
cricket

Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur: In an elite league, and loving it

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
India's seventh-wicket pair hit fifties and raised a partnership of 123 to lead the fightback in the Brisbane Test, displaying the confidence gained from IPL stints.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
Indian team coach Ravi Shastri,(AP)
cricket

'Ravi Shastri gets trolled just for the heck of it sometimes': Ex-Ind opener

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:12 PM IST
WV Raman was not the only one praising India head coach Ravi Shastri after India’s fightback in the fourth Test against Australia. Former England captain Michael Vaughan too took to Twitter to applaud Shastri.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur raises his bat after completing a maiden Test fifty. (Getty Images)
cricket

'A natural ball striker and clean hitter': Moody on Sundar-Thakur counter-attack

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Sundar and Thakur’s knocks were lauded by the entire cricketing fraternity with former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody highly impressed with their rearguard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, and teammate Washington Sundar talk during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

Sundar, Thakur lead India fightback but Australia still lead by 54 runs

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Washington (62) and Thakur (67) added 123 runs for the seventh wicket after India lost four wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
Shardul Thakur spanks a four. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Australian players were trying to have a conversation with me,' reveals Thakur

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:59 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Shardul Thakur's innings, on expected lines, seemingly got under the skin of Australia, with the fast bowler explaining that the opposition reacted by chirping away a few words at him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
Josh Hazlewood bowls on Day 3. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He plays a massive role for them': Hazlewood glad to remove 'key' India batsman

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Each wicket is special for Hazlewood but the fast bowler is highly content with one dismissal in particular.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP