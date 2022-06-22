Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / Washington Sundar signs up for English County side Lancashire, to play domestic one-day games and first class cricket
cricket

Washington Sundar signs up for English County side Lancashire, to play domestic one-day games and first class cricket

Washington Sundar is set to arrive in Manchester in July to link up with his new team mates. 
Washington will be in England at the same time as the rest of the Indian team(PTI)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 04:10 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Washington Sundar has signed up for English County side Lancashire, the club announced on Wednesday. The India all-rounder, who has been out injured since the midway point of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), will join the team in July after the the approval of his UK visa.

Lancashire has said that Washington is set to play in the domestic one-day competition and in the County Championship.

"I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can’t wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford. I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity happen and I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," he said.

Washington will be in England at the same time as the rest of the Indian team, who will be touring the country for the fifth Test which was postponed last year and for a limited overs series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Washington became the youngest player to debut for India in T20Is in 2017 and he has since made 31 appearances in the shortest format for his country – taking 25 wickets.

He has also represented India four times in One Day Internationals and in four Test matches, most recently in the home Test series win against England in early 2021.

