Wasim Akram, Darren Gough to auction memorabilia for Covid-19 fundraising

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 11:39 IST
ANI
ANI
London
File image of Wasim Akram
File image of Wasim Akram(Getty Images)
         

Former England cricketer Darren Gough and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram have decided to auction their memorabilia from cricketing days and raise funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Gough and Akram have promised items of memorabilia to be auctioned on behalf of the Centre for Disaster Philanthropy who have set up a COVID-19 Response Fund, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Akram is Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in both Test and ODI cricket. In 104 Tests he took 414 wickets including 20 five-wicket hauls. In 356 ODIs, he had 502 wickets at an average of 23.52.

He has pledged a signed bat and ball while Gough, England’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODI cricket, has pledged a signed ball.

Both join a long list of cricketers who have made charitable efforts to help out during the crisis, including Jos Buttler, who is auctioning his 2019 World Cup-winning shirt.

Ravi Bopara has offered free chicken from his restaurant in London to National Health Service (NHS) staff, umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food from his restaurant in Lahore to those who have lost their jobs, and Sam Billings has offered to shop for vulnerable people in his area.

England women’s captain Heather Knight and the Surrey all-rounder Rikki Clarke and are among those to have signed up as NHS volunteers, while Sam Curran has launched a fund raising campaign.

