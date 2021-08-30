Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Wasim Akram was also interested in PCB chairman's post: Report
cricket

Wasim Akram was also interested in PCB chairman's post: Report

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.
PTI | , Karachi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 08:14 PM IST
File image of Wasim Akram.(Getty Images)

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also shown interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility.

According to a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz as chairman, the former great also expressed interest in the position.

"It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman's post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source claimed.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.

ALSO READ | 'If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments?': WV Raman shares thoughts on the raging debate

According to the source at one time Akram's name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest but his name cropping up in a match-fixing scandal in the past became a hurdle for him.

RELATED STORIES

The former captain was at the centre of match-fixing allegations with other Pakistan players in the 1990s and was also fined for not cooperating with a judicial inquiry commission on the fixing allegations in 2000.

Although several match-fixing inquiries including the Justice Malik Qayyum commission between 1995 and 2000 never found Akram guilty of any wrongdoing, the allegations surrounding him did affected him personally.

Akram has always claimed innocence and maintained that he has not accepted any offers to work in the PCB because of his other commitments.

"But this time Wasim had shown interest but eventually the premier settled upon Ramiz who has never come under the shadow of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain," the source said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wasim akram pakistan cricket board imran khan ramiz raja
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat’s front foot play is making him graft more, even against average bowlers

Karthik, Raina, others laud Sumit Antil for winning gold in Tokyo Paralympics

'If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments?'

'I really felt for Justin, rang him up a few times': Ponting on AUS coach Langer
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP