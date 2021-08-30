'If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments?': WV Raman shares thoughts on the raging debate

The Ravindra Jadeja-R Ashwin debate has picked up pace again. After the culmination of the third Test between India and England, which saw India go down by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley, various experts and cricketers have called for India to play both the spinning all-rounders. WV Raman is the latest to share his thoughts on the ever-green topic.

While speaking on Sony Sports during an online media interaction, former India cricketer Raman explained that the decision for Virat Kohli may not be as easy as it seems.

"If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments? For example, my view of them is that, Virat can tell Jadeja what he expects from him and perhaps even insist, what I expect from you. Whereas, in the case of Ashwin, he is a guy who likes to be aggressive, go for wickets and who has his own mind. It's not that Ashwin is not for the team, he is for the team but he has his own way of doing things. Jadeja's is a different way of doing things,'"WV Raman explained.

He added: "So the captain will also look at the temperament of an individual and then assess. So there are a lot of things that go into deciding who's playing and who's not playing, it's not just the numbers alone," Raman added.

While Ashwin is yet to play a Test in the series, Jadeja has proved to be useful with the bat in the lower middle-order. He has scored 133 runs so far in three matches and is currently the visitors' fourth-highest scorer.

The fourth Test begins on Thursday at the Kennington Oval with the series poised at 1-1.