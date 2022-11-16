Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach

cricket
Published on Nov 16, 2022 11:02 PM IST

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.

Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year.(BCCI)
PTI | , New Delhi

Former India Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reappointed batting coach of the IPL side Punjab Kings for the upcoming season after a gap of one year. Jaffer was the batting coach of Punjab Kings between 2019 to 2021 but stepped down from his role before the 2022 auction. Last year, Punjab Kings had hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood.

However, he will again be back in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar (The one you had been waiting for), introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!," Punjab Kings tweeted from their official handle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
Topics
ipl 2022 wasim jaffer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP